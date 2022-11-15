Global Women's Sports and Swimwear Market Report 2022 to 2028: Increasing Number of Sports Participants, Rising Per Capita Income and Purchasing Power is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Women's Sports and Swimwear Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis Report by Fiber (Cotton, Polyester, Cellulosic, Nylon), by Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global women's sports and swimwear market size was estimated to reach USD 199.73 billion by 2028 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2022 to 2028.

This growth can be attributed to the factors such as the increasing number of sports participants, rising per capita income, and purchasing power. Additionally, the increasing number of global as well as regional competitions is contributing to the growth of this market. Moreover, apparel manufacturers adopt automatic machines to increase production and at the same time trying to reduce the cost associated with it.



The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in lockdown across the globe and the population across various countries was restricted to stay at home as a mandatory action to stop the further spread. Numerous sports events were canceled across the globe that was organized at a country, regional, or global level. This resulted in a shortfall in the sales of sportswear and swimwear. The demand for such products was reduced and supply chains were completely disrupted hence negatively impacting the market.



The changing trends in fashion lead to growing awareness of consumers towards swimwear and sportswear which is propelling the market growth. Moreover, usage of e-commerce and social network sites has been increasing rapidly among the young population across the globe which is acting as a major influencer of the market over the forecast period. Due to the above-mentioned factors, huge popularity is being gained by sportswear & swimwear and thus driving the overall market growth.



The cotton segment contributed the 2nd largest revenue share in the global market of around 30% in 2021 and is forecast to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2028. Cotton is breathable and absorbent and is mostly used in the textile industry to make the human body warm during cool weather and absorb sweat. Cotton is one of the important preferences of the industry compared to other synthetic and natural fibers as it does not have side effects on the skin and offers comfort.



The offline distribution channel contributed to a larger market share of over 75% in 2021. The offline channel includes exclusive stores, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and retail stores. Manufacturers and marketers use the traditional retail channel for more sales. The segment includes organized retail channels which are more customer-oriented and provide better services by selling a variety of apparel directly to the end-users. Additionally, these stores provide a choice of physical verification and trials & facility of products to the end-users, thus contributing to the market revenue.



Asia Pacific is forecasted to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.0% from 2022 to 2028. China and India are positively contributing to the growth of the market. With the largest growing population and increasing disposable income, the region is witnessing huge demand for apparel. Thus, the region is forecast to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Women's Sports And Swimwear Market Report Highlights

Europe held the second-largest share of over 35% in 2021. This is attributed to developed economic countries along with changing trends, and high disposable income

Polyester segment dominated the market and held a share of over 55% in 2021 this is attributed to the increasing usage of polyester for manufacturing apparel in the textile industry

Online distribution channel is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the increased usage of the online channel due to the availability of products at an economic rate and door-step delivery

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Women's Sports & Swimwear Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Introduction

3.2. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.3. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3.1. Sales/Retail Channel Analysis

3.3.2. Profit Margin Analysis

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Industry Challenges

3.4.4. Industry Opportunities

3.5. Business Environment Analysis

3.5.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's Five Forces

3.5.1.1. Supplier Power

3.5.1.2. Buyer Power

3.5.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.5.1.4. Threat from New Entrant

3.5.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.6. Roadmap of Women's Sports & Swimwear Market

3.7. Market Entry Strategies

3.8. Impact of COVID-19



Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.2. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.3. Consumer Fiber Adoption

4.4. Observations & Recommendations



Chapter 5. Women's Sports & Swimwear Market: Fiber Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Fiber Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

5.2. Cotton

5.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.3. Polyester

5.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.4. Cellulosic

5.4.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.5. Nylon

5.5.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 6. Women's Sports & Swimwear Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Distribution Channel Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2028

6.2. Online

6.2.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.3. Offline

6.3.1. Market Estimates and Forecast, 2017 - 2028 (USD Million)



Chapter 7. Women's Sports & Swimwear Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis



Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Key global players, recent developments & their impact on the industry

8.2. Key Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1. Nike, Inc.

9.1.1. Company Overview

9.1.2. Financial Performance

9.1.3. Product Benchmarking

9.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.2. Adidas AG

9.2.1. Company Overview

9.2.2. Financial Performance

9.2.3. Product Benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.3. Puma SE.

9.3.1. Company Overview

9.3.2. Financial Performance

9.3.3. Product Benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.4. Under Armour, Inc.

9.4.1. Company Overview

9.4.2. Financial Performance

9.4.3. Product Benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.5. New Balance, Inc.

9.5.1. Company Overview

9.5.2. Financial Performance

9.5.3. Product Benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.6. Lululemon Athletica, Inc.

9.6.1. Company Overview

9.6.2. Financial Performance

9.6.3. Product Benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.7. Columbia Sportswear Company

9.7.1. Company Overview

9.7.2. Financial Performance

9.7.3. Product Benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.8. Asics Corporation

9.8.1. Company Overview

9.8.2. Financial Performance

9.8.3. Product Benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.9. Fila Korea Corporation

9.9.1. Company Overview

9.9.2. Financial Performance

9.9.3. Product Benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

9.10. Adidas AG

9.10.1. Company Overview

9.10.2. Financial Performance

9.10.3. Product Benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic Initiatives



