Blockchain Investor Network BitAngels Announces Best in Show for Companies Innovating Web3 and Blockchain

Las Vegas, NV, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BitAngels (https://bitangels.network/), the world’s premier investor network for the blockchain industry, today announced Graceful, Icecap, and RAIR Technologies as the winners of its BitAngels Startup Pitch Contest at CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com), the premier global conference series connecting blockchain and cryptocurrency investors with startups since 2014.

"Throughout the history of technology, many of the industry's most dominant companies began their journey in a bear market," said Michael Terpin, BitAngels founder. "Our judges were impressed by the quality of innovation and execution displayed by all of the winners, who are building great products during the depths of so-called crypto winter." Companies that participated in the BitAngels Startup Pitch Competition included sectors of carbon markets, NFTs, fundraising, AI, and more. In order to empower and aid in funding the next generation of blockchain innovations, BitAngels pitch competitions provide an opportunity for founders to pitch their projects to investors, where investors and community members get an inside look at some of the most exciting up-and-coming blockchain ventures expanding Web3.

Hosted on Oct 21-23, 2022 at Circa Hotel & Resort in Las Vegas, a mix of angel and VC investments (as well as tokens trading on exchanges) pitched in a Demo Day environment to judges and the CoinAgenda audience of investors and entrepreneurs. Following the presentations, judges selected the top presenters based on their professional analysis.

The winners from CoinAgenda Global BitAngels Pitch Day are:

#1: Graceful- Graceful is a programmable digital vault to elegantly gift and pass down memories, messages, and wealth. It's like a trust - built for the digital age.

#2: IceCap- Icecap uses Ethereum-based, non-fungible tokens to represent ownership of individual diamonds. You trade the tokens without friction while the diamonds are vaulted and insured.

#3: Rair Technologies- A blockchain-based digital rights management platform that uses NFTs to gate access to streaming content.

#4: Raze- RAZE provides the tools to make a compliant securities offering and raise funds from investors using both fiat and cryptocurrencies.

#5: TWIN Protocol- (“TWIN”) solves some of the most crucial business problems, including lost knowledge of departing employees and engaging the right specialized skills when needed

As the first-place winner, Graceful will receive a marketing package (valued up to $10,000). The package includes a complimentary booth, a ticket to a CoinAgenda 2023 of their choice, and 2 complimentary press releases on the leading global blockchain press release newswire, BlockchainWire.

All winners will have their presentations shared among members of the BitAngels investment group and CoinAgenda attendees, giving the startups a chance to secure new funding. Finalists received an honorary mention at the event and had the opportunity to network with investors attending the conference.

The next event will be CoinAgenda Caribbean, Dec 5-7, 2022 in Puerto Rico, part of Puerto Rico Blockchain Week. Tickets can be purchased here for $1,995. Startups interested in participating in the BitAngels Startup Pitch Competition can contact danilo@layer1events.com or apply for a free slot prior to Nov 20. There are a limited number of complimentary BitAngels slots. Additional spaces are available for sponsorship.

BitAngels hosts events globally. To apply to present at a future BitAngels event or to view the full calendar, please visit the BitAngels website.

ABOUT COINAGENDA

CoinAgenda (www.coinagenda.com) is the leading global conference series connecting professional investors, traders, family offices, and digital currency funds with top entrepreneurs in the blockchain and cryptocurrency sectors since 2014. CoinAgenda is an experience that allows all attendees to meet, mingle, and get to know the leading thought leaders, entrepreneurs and investors in the sector, including memorable parties at unique locations.

ABOUT BITANGELS

BitAngels (www.bitangels.network) is an investor network for the blockchain industry. BitAngels launched in 2013 as the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups. Each BitAngels event features networking and short pitches by startup founders to an audience of investors, business leaders, and the local blockchain community. These events give investors a unique chance to learn about new cryptocurrency investment opportunities.