Automated Breast Ultrasound Systems Market Trends 2022 | North America, Europe, & APAC Industry Forecasts 2028: Graphical Research

The global automated breast ultrasound systems market size is poised to show tremendous growth during the forecast period, owing to the growing incidence of breast cancer across the world. According to estimates by the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO), around 287,850 women in the U.S. will be affected by invasive breast cancer in 2022. Here is a look at some of the key trends fueling the product adoption:





Asia Pacific (regional valuation to reach USD 1.6 billion by 2028):

ABVS widely used for their operational flexibility:

APAC automated breast ultrasound systems market size from the ABVS segment will exhibit over 15% CAGR through 2028. Automated Breast Volume Scanners (ABVS) are being extensively used by medical professionals as they come with adjustable settings to accommodate a patient’s breast size. Different components, such as 3D workstation, touchscreen technology, and flexible arm help ABVS generate high-resolution 3D images, which helps oncologists identify breast cancer even in asymptomatic women.

Breast cancer cases are increasing across European countries like France and the Netherlands. As per figures published by The European Breast Cancer Coalition, around 21% of women in Europe aged younger than 50 years old are affected by breast cancer. This has necessitated the deployment of ABVS to enhance the overall accuracy of the diagnosis when the devices are used in combination with mammography systems.

Rising breast cancer cases in China will boost product uptake:

China ABUS industry revenue is predicted to touch over USD 400 million by 2028 as there is a constant growth in the prevalence of breast cancer across the country. A large percentage of Chinese women have dense breast tissues, prompting them to opt for ABUS solutions to effectively detect cancer.

The Chinese government has also launched several initiatives and programs to boost awareness regarding ultrasound screening to detect breast cancer in its early stages. Such efforts will bolster the adoption of ABUS across the nation’s diagnostic centers and hospitals.

Hospitals will be one of the major end-users of ABUS:

Asia Pacific automated breast ultrasound systems market share from the hospital segment will reach USD 1 billion in value by 2028. Multispecialty hospitals across the region are using ABUS devices on a large scale because of their high accuracy and efficiency in examining dense breast tissues.

Hokuto Hospital in Japan, for example, has used QVCAD systems as an investigational device to identify breast cancer in patients. Several patients prefer to get treated at hospitals as they have an easier access to world-class treatments and technologies, thereby accelerating the installation of ABUS.

Europe (regional valuation will exceed USD 740 million by 2028):

Widespread usage of ABUS due to their accuracy:

Europe ABUS industry value will surpass USD 270 million by 2028 as these devices can detect breast cancer with higher accuracy as compared to the traditional mammography systems. Many reputed companies across the region are involved in R&D processes to cater to the rising need for cutting-edge ABUS solutions.

For instance, the advanced ACUSON S2000 ABVS by Siemens AG consists of a unique ABUS product that provides a total 3D breast ultrasound. The high-res 3D images produced will assist medical professionals in identifying areas of concern or lesions in thick breast tissues. It will also ensure a more accurate and faster diagnosis.

UK market forecast to improve significantly:

U.K. ABUS market size is projected to record more than 12% CAGR through 2028. The U.K. records 55,900 new breast cancer cases every year, which is equal to 150 cases per day. These figures account for 15% of all the new cancer cases registered each year, making breast cancer among the most common types of cancer in the region.

However, the availability of high-quality public healthcare services along with the presence of skilled medical professionals and reputed health insurance providers will strengthen the market potential.

Diagnostic imaging centers will increase dependence on ABUS:

Europe automated breast ultrasound systems market revenue from the diagnostic imaging center segment is anticipated to cross USD 360 million by 2028. These centers are witnessing a notable increase in their average patient footfall due to the availability of best-in-class infrastructure and futuristic medical equipment.

Since European governments are increasing their annual spending on cancer research and development every year, the overall network of these centers will increase dramatically.

North America (regional valuation to cross USD 780 million by 2028):

Demand for ABVS will rise to increase patient’s survival rate:

The ABVS segment will capture a large share of North America ABUS market by 2028. ABVS enables early identification of breast cancer due to its ability to generate high-resolution images of dense breast tissues within a few minutes. It gives oncologists a head-start in preparing their treatment plans accordingly.

U.S. industry size will expand with strong financial support for cancer research:

U.S. automated breast ultrasound systems market outlook will remain positive as the country is seeing a worrying rise in breast cancer cases. According to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), around 43,250 American women are expected to die from breast cancer in 2022.

The U.S. government is offering robust financial support to cancer research centers, accelerating the product adoption. For example, in May 2022, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced that it would offer funds worth USD 5 million to community health centers across the nation.

