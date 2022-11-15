Global Stearates Market Size to flourish at 4.81% CAGR and reach 3522.1 Mn by 2028

Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, Report findings suggest that the size of global Stearates Market , which was anticipated to be USD 2535 million in 2021, is expected to increase to USD 3522.1 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.81%.

Additionally, the research assesses other industry sub-segments, such as application and type, and it also focuses on regional bifurcation. It then highlights a number of crucial factors that during the analysis timeframe helped to generate income and shape market dynamics. Finally, the study discusses the industry's competitive environment and the tactics employed by top competitors to help them enhance their position in the market.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

The rising demand for the product in building & construction as well as plastic & rubber processing sectors is one of the main factors driving the expansion of global stearates market.

For those unaware, the natural fatty acids like palmitic and stearic serve as the basis for stearates, which are salts or esters. They are used in a variety of sectors, including the production of plastic and rubber, where they act as crucial additives in the manufacturing process.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

Based on type, the marketplace is bifurcated on the basis of lithium 12-hydroxy stearate, barium stearate, sodium stearate, magnesium stearate, aluminum stearate, calcium stearate, zinc stearate, and others.

In terms of application ambit, the industry is divided into pharmaceuticals, personal care, paper industry, rubber industry, grease industry, building & construction, plastics industry, and others.

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, South America, and North America. Out of these, Asia Pacific region is expected to capture a substantial share in worldwide stearates industry the forthcoming years, owing to the expanding construction, plastic, and paint arenas across the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to the competitive landscape, Seoul Fine Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd., Evergreen Chemical Company LLC, Hangzhou Oleochemicals Co. Ltd., James M. Brown Ltd., Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited, Jiangxi Hongyuan Chemical Co. Ltd., Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog, Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG., Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co. Ltd., Tianjin LangHu Chem Co. Ltd., Anhui ShaFeng Advanced Material Co., PMC Biogenix, BELIKE Chemical Co. Ltd., Sun Ace Kakoh Pte Ltd., CHNV Technology Co. Ltd., Dover Chemical Corporation, Faci S.p.A., and Baerlocher GmbH among others are the significant players in global stearates industry.

Global Stearates Market, By Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Lithium 12-Hydroxystearate

Barium Stearate

Sodium Stearate

Magnesium Stearate

Aluminum Stearate

Calcium Stearate

Zinc Stearate

Others

Global Stearates Market, By Application (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Personal Care

Paper Industry

Rubber Industry

Grease Industry

Building & Construction

Plastics Industry

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Stearates Market, Geographical Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Rest of South America

Europe

Russia

Italy

France

Spain

UK

Germany

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia

Singapore

India

China

Japan

New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

Iran

UAE

Africa

Rest of MEA

Global Stearates Market, Company Profiles (Revenue, USD Million, 2016-2028)

Seoul Fine Chemical Ind. Co. Ltd.

Evergreen Chemical Company LLC

Hangzhou Oleochemicals Co. Ltd.

James M. Brown Ltd.

Valtris Specialty Chemicals Limited

Jiangxi Hongyuan Chemical Co. Ltd.

Mittal Dhatu Rashayan Udyog

Peter Greven GmbH & Co. KG.

Huzhou City Linghu Xinwang Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tianjin LangHu Chem Co. Ltd.

Anhui ShaFeng Advanced Material Co.

PMC Biogenix

BELIKE Chemical Co. Ltd.

Sun Ace Kakoh Pte Ltd.

CHNV Technology Co. Ltd.

Dover Chemical Corporation

Faci S.p.aA

Baerlocher GmbH

FAQs:

What are global stearates market’s size and projections for 2022-2028? How has COVID-19 affected worldwide stearates market over the course of the evaluation period? What are the ideal goods, uses, resources, and geographical areas to invest in for the duration of the forecast term in the global stearates market? What is the worldwide stearates market's competitive strategy window for growth potential?





