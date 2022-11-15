The Worldwide Hair Dryer Industry is Expected to Reach $10.5 Billion by 2028 at a 5.3% CAGR

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hair Dryer Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Product (Corded and Cordless), By Application (Professional and Individual), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hair Dryer Market size is expected to reach $10.5 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.



An electromechanical device known as a hairdryer, or blow dryer blows ambient or hot air over damp hair to hasten water evaporation and dry the hair. By accelerating and managing the production of transient hydrogen bonds inside each strand, blow dryers improve control over the shape and style of hair.

These connections are strong and enable hair to be shaped more effectively than the sulfur bonds created by treatments used for permanent waving, but they are also transient and very susceptible to dampness. After just one hair wash, they are gone.



The volume and discipline of hairstyles created with blow dryers can be increased by using styling products, hair clips, and combs while the hair dries to provide tension, hold, and lift. The late 19th century saw the creation of blow dryers. Alexander F. Geoffroy built the first stationary model in his French salon. In 1920, the first handheld hair dryer for home usage debuted. Professional stylists use blow dryers in beauty salons, and customers use them at home.



The majority of hair dryers have a fan and electric heating coils usually powered by a universal motor. Most dryers use a bare, coiled, nichrome wire wound around mica insulators as their heating element. Nichrome is utilized due to two crucial characteristics: it has poor electrical conductivity and doesn't oxidize when heated.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The market for hair styling products was negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Due to severe government regulations and shutdowns, beauty parlors and salons were shuttered for an extended length of time. Sales of hair dryers decreased as a result.

Demand for these goods also reduced as a result of people staying home and the lack of social events. Hair dryers have the potential to spread the virus, however, staff members can considerably slow down its spread by taking preventive measures like thermal screening of persons. The market for hair dryers might be hampered as a result.

Market Growth Factors

Hair Dryer Innovations Include Smart Drying Experiences to Prevent Hair Damage



Automation is playing a major role in controlling airspeed and heat to minimize hair damage, and next-generation smart hair dryers are leading the way for new advancements in the hair dryer market. A smart drying experience to avoid hair damage is one of the advancements in next-generation hair dryers.

The hair dryer industry is being transformed by smart hair dryers. Manufacturers are stepping up their R&D efforts to create smart moisture and proximity sensors for hair dryers, which will optimize the amount of heat given to the hair and give clients shiny, healthy results. To avoid causing harm to hair, automation is essential for controlling airflow and temperature.



Social Media Platforms Have A High Level of Influence



people are spending more time on social media sites like Instagram, Snapchat, and Meta as the internet and smartphones become more widely used. As the number of social media channels grows, so too do the influencers, bloggers, and vloggers who use those platforms to present their style to their audience and persuade others to adopt it.

Several fashion trends also find more traction in developing nations like India and China because of the strong influence that western nations have on them. As a result, market participants is expected to have profitable chances to grow their businesses in these nations. The market for hair dryers will expand in the years ahead because of the rising number of people using social media platforms.



Marketing Restraining Factor:

The Potential Harm That Residues May Cause



Regularly used haircare products, particularly dryers, are considered to be efficient hair cleaners and quality maintainers. They can seriously damage one's hair, though, by reducing its quality, changing its texture, and resulting in hair breakage, if they are used improperly. The bulk of these problems is also brought on by the dryers' residues that are left on the scalp and in the hair after inadequate cleaning. Both the scalp and the hair of a person are negatively impacted by these leftovers. Utilizing a hair dryer can make hair damage more likely. The most often used hair damage is because they tangle hair, and they can cause hair loss.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market composition & scenarios

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Hair Dryer Market by Product

3.1 Global Corded Market by Region

3.2 Global Cordless Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Hair Dryer Market by Application

4.1 Global Professional Market by Region

4.2 Global Individual Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Hair Dryer Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 Global Offline Market by Region

5.2 Global Online Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Hair Dryer Market by Region



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research & Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2 The Procter and Gamble Company

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3 Revlon, Inc. (MacAndrews & Forbes)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.4 Newell Brands, Inc. (Conair Corporation)

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.5 Panasonic Corporation

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5.6 SWOT Analysis

7.6 Sharp Corporation

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental & Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6.5 SWOT Analysis

7.7 Dyson Limited

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.7.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.8 Beauty Elite Group

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.9 Drybar Products, LLC (Helen of Troy Limited)

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.9.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.10. Tescom Electronics Private Limited

7.10.1 Company Overview

