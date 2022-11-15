Goliath Grants Options

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goliath Resources Limited (TSX-V: GOT) (OTCQB: GOTRF) (FSE: B4IF) (the “Company” or “Goliath”) wishes to announce that the Company has granted a total of 1,780,344 options for a five year period to certain board members, management and consultants priced at the 10 day volume weighted average price (VWAP) of $1.58; yesterdays close was $1.47.



About Goliath Resources Limited

Goliath Resources Limited is an explorer of precious metals projects in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwestern British Columbia and Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec. All of its projects are in world class geological settings and geopolitical safe jurisdictions amenable to mining in Canada.

