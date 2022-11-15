Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Is Anticipated To Expand At A 5.1% CAGR Between 2022 And 2030 | Douglas Insights

Douglas, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Insights’ advanced comparison engine has expanded with the addition of commercial refrigeration equipment market research reports to its vast library of public and private documents. The advanced comparison engine enables market researchers, business owners, and industry professionals to examine the growth drivers, promising opportunities, significant restraints, and overall market trends of their preferred market. The comparison engine of Douglas Insights utilises vital information such as tables of contents, publisher ratings, report prices, and page count to make necessary comparisons.

Commercial refrigeration equipment consists of freezers and refrigerators used in supermarkets and other commercial establishments where products require refrigeration. The commercial refrigeration equipment market is anticipated to expand at a 5.1% CAGR between 2022 and 2030. Changes in global dietary practices have increased the demand for commercial refrigerators in supermarkets, while pharmaceutical companies are also using the equipment to preserve chemicals.

The hospitality industry also uses large refrigerators to prevent food waste.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a devastating impact on the hospitality industry, as major hotels and restaurants were forced to close due to strict government restrictions. The pandemic had a significant impact on commercial refrigeration equipment demand. But the increase in tourists after the pandemic is a good thing that the hospitality industry is happy about. As more tourists go to hotels and restaurants, the demand for commercial refrigeration units goes up.

Market Drivers

Changes in food consumption patterns are a major factor driving the demand for commercial refrigeration equipment. As healthy eating becomes increasingly popular, frozen fruits and vegetables are in high demand. For a better quality of life, people are also migrating to urban areas, which increases food consumption and necessitates various food preservation services and solutions. In recent years, busy schedules and a return to the "hustle" culture have led to more packaged food, which needs refrigeration units to stay fresh.

Despite the growth factors, stringent environmental regulations enforced by governments across the globe may hinder the rise of the commercial refrigeration equipment market. The use of fluorocarbons in refrigerators has been linked to ozone layer depletion. Because of this, many parts of the world have banned or put limits on refrigeration units that use toxic gases.

Though the ban on fluorocarbons and derived gases may impede the growth of the commercial refrigeration equipment market, there’s a beneficial opportunity for companies to manufacture green refrigeration units. Several big names in the industry have already put in a lot of work and money to make it possible for research and development to go well and bring new ideas to the commercial refrigeration market.

The market for commercial refrigeration equipment is segmented based on application type, product type, refrigerant type, and region. Other factors, such as beverages, frozen food products, dairy packages, preserved meat, etc., contribute to the constant demand for commercial refrigerators in hypermarkets. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the market, with China at the forefront of trends due to its expanding population and rising food supply demands. India, Japan, and South Korea all have growing populations and need more food reserves to feed them.

Key players

US-based companies such as Carrier Corporation, The Middleby Corporation, Emerson Electric Co., and Welbilt are promising commercial refrigeration equipment market players. Additionally, European businesses such as GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Germany; Danfoss, Denmark; Daikin Europe Group, Belgium; and AB Electrolux, Sweden, are also rising as tough contenders within the market.

Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Market Report Coverage

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2018 US$ ** BN Market Size Projection in 2028 $** BN CAGR (2018-2028) **% Largest Market North America Segmentation By Product, By Applications, By System Type, By Capacity Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Europe (U.K, Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe), APAC (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN and Rest of Asia Pacific), ME (GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East) & Africa (South Africa, North Africa and Central Africa) Key Companies Covered Carrier Corporation, The Middleby Corporation, Emerson Electric Co, Welbilt, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Germany; Danfoss, Denmark; Daikin Europe Group, Belgium; and AB Electrolux, Sweden

Segmentations

By Product

Transportation Refrigeration Equipment

Refrigerators & Freezers

Beverage Refrigeration

Display Showcases

Ice Merchandisers & Ice Vending Equipment

Other Equipment

By Application

Food Service

Food & Beverage Retail (Hypermarkets, Supermarkets, Convenience Store, Specialty Food Store, Others)

Food & Beverage Distribution

Food & Beverage Production

Others

By System Type

Self-contained

Remotely Operated

By Capacity

Less than 50 cu. Ft

50 to 100 cu. Ft

More than 100 cu. Ft

Key questions answered in this report

COVID 19 impact analysis on global Commercial Refrigeration Equipment industry.

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

What is driving Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market?

What are the key challenges to market growth?

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Commercial Refrigeration Equipment market?

Key growth pockets on the basis of regions, types, applications, and end-users

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

Unique data points of this report

Statistics on Commercial Refrigeration Equipment and spending worldwide

Recent trends across different regions in terms of adoption of Commercial Refrigeration Equipment across industries

Notable developments going on in the industry

Attractive investment proposition for segments as well as geography

Comparative scenario for all the segments for years 2018 (actual) and 2028 (forecast)

