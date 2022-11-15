Top Players Account for 50% of Market Share of Vacuum Grippers Packaging Robots, Says Fact.MR Study

Paris, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currently, the global packaging robots market is valued at US$ 3.8 billion and is forecasted to expand at a robust CAGR of 7% from 2022 to 2032, as per data released by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.



Packaging robots are adaptable machines designed to complete labor-intensive tasks more quickly, easily, and cost-effectively. With integrated controls, simple human-machine interfaces, and cutting-edge software and sense, they are simple to operate. Flexibility, accuracy, and consistency are their major advantages. Robots are capable of a wide range of tasks related to packaging, including picking and placing, boxing, palletizing, and warehousing.

Packaging robots are preferred by many firms due to their enhanced supply chain efficiency, higher packaging effectiveness, and decreased operational costs. To finish any kind of packing operation, they use the right end of arm tooling. They come in different robot sizes, payloads, reaches, and mounting configurations. The integration of packaging robots into any type of workspace is simpler.

Download Free Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7850

Vacuum grippers produce suction force through the use of a vacuum. They are employed in a variety of tasks, including installation, packaging, and material handling. To produce standard packaging and customized packaging, manufacturers in the food and beverage sector are shifting from traditional assembly line techniques toward completely automated assembly lines.

This promotes the use of packaging robots with vision capabilities, which are highly favored for assembly line tasks. The use of packaging robots to automate these processes offers superior quality, responsiveness, dependability, and accuracy for both main and secondary applications.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global packaging robots market is slated to reach US$ 7.5 billion by 2032.

Sales of clamp grippers are expected to increase at a CAGR of 6% from 2022 to 2032

Market in Germany is estimated to develop at a CAGR of 4% through 2032.

Market in Japan is anticipated to evolve at a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Winning Strategy

Key market players are concentrating on growing their customer base internationally. Top suppliers are providing advanced robotic machines that may be used for simultaneous picking, palletizing, and packing tasks.

For instance,

In 2020, Bosch Packaging Technology's German-based packaging machinery division was acquired by Syntegon Technology.



Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions



https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7850

Key Companies Analysis in this Report

Comau

DENSO Robotics

FANUC Corporation

Krones AG

ABB Group

Bosch Packaging Technology

Bosch Rexroth AG

Brenton, LLC.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Remtec Automation, LLC.

Schneider Electric SA

Universal Robots A/S

Yaskawa America Inc.

Yaskawa Motoman

Key Segments Covered in the Arc Flash Protection Industry Survey

By Gripper Type: Claw Clamp Vacuum Others

By Packaging Type: Primary Packaging Secondary Packaging Tertiary Packaging

By Application: Food & Beverages Pharmaceuticals Consumer Products Logistics Others

By Region: North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa





Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7850

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global packaging robots market, presenting historical demand data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of gripper type (claw, clamp, vacuum, others), packaging type (primary packaging, secondary packaging, tertiary packaging), and application (food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, consumer products, logistics, others), across five major regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

Check out more related studies published by Fact.MR:

Autonomous Mobile Robots Market: Among all the regions, North America holds the largest market share of the global autonomous mobile robots market and is estimated to maintain a steady growth rate over the forecast period.

Line Marking Robots Market: The global line marking robots market is worth more than US$ 10 Mn at present. Top 5 countries driving demand for line marking robots are the U.S., Canada, U.K, Germany, Italy, and France.

Automotive Paint Robots Market: Automotive Paint Robots Is Projected To Expand At A CAGR Of 9.2% In Terms Of Value Throughout the Period Of Forecast. Key automotive paint robots market growth influencers, including drivers, challenges, trends, and opportunities, have also been studied in detail.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare, technology, chemical and materials, to even the most niche categories. We are committed to deliver insights that help businesses gain deeper understanding of their target markets. We understand that making sense of the vast labyrinth of data can be overwhelming for businesses. That’s why focus on offering insights that can actually make a difference to bottom-lines.

Specialties: Competition Tracking, Customized Research, Syndicated Research, Investment Research, Social Media Research, Business Intelligence, Industry Analysis, Thought Leadership.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583, +353-1-4434-232 (D)

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube