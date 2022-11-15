Global Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report 2022 to 2027: Rising Focus on R&D and Funding in Infectious Disease Diagnostics is Driving Growth

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market by Product (Reagents, Kits, Instrument, Software), Test Type (Lab, POC), Disease (COVID-19, Flu, HAIs, HIV, HPV), Technology (Immunodiagnostics, NGS, INAAT, PCR), End User (Hospitals, Labs) - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infectious disease diagnostics market size is projected to reach USD 33.1 billion by 2027 from USD 35.5 billion in 2022, at a -1.4% CAGR.



The reagents, kits, and consumables accounted for the largest market share in the infectious disease diagnostics market, by product & service, during the forecast period



The infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into reagents, kits, and consumables; instruments; and software & services. The reagents, kits, and consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in the infectious disease diagnostics market in 2021.

Major factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing number of infectious disease diagnostic tests carried out, the growing need for more reliable, more specific, and faster detection of infectious diseases in the early stages. This is the largest and fastest-growing product segment in the infectious disease diagnostics market. Also, the frequent need for reagents & kits makes it a recurrent cost.



Mosquito-borne diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on the disease type, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into COVID-19, HIV, Hospital-acquired infections, hepatitis, Chlamydia trachomatis, Neisseria Gonorrhea, HPV, Tuberculosis, influenza, syphilis, mosquito-borne diseases and other infectious diseases. In 2021, the mosquito-borne diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR.



Based on end-users, the infectious disease diagnostics market is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals & clinics, academic research institutes, and other end users. The diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the largest market share in 2021. This can be attributed to the development of complex and highly specialized tests in infectious disease diagnostics and strengthening healthcare infrastructures for efficient disease diagnosis and treatment.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Overview

4.2 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.3 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology, 2022 Vs. 2027 (USD Million)

4.4 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User, 2022 Vs. 2027

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Global Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases

5.2.1.2 Rising Focus On R&D And Funding In Infectious Disease Diagnostics

5.2.1.3 Growing Awareness For Early Disease Diagnosis In Developing Countries

5.2.1.4 Rising Technological Advancements In Infectious Disease Diagnostics

5.2.1.5 Shift In Focus From Centralized Laboratories To Decentralized POC Testing

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Unfavorable Reimbursement Scenario

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities In Growing Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Changing Regulatory Landscape

5.2.4.2 Operational Barriers

5.2.5 Impact Of Covid-19 On Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

5.3 Pricing Analysis

5.3.1 Indicative Pricing Model Analysis

5.4 Patent Analysis

5.4.1 List Of Major Patents

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Supply Chain Analysis

5.7 Ecosystem Market Map

5.7.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market: Role In Ecosystem

5.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.9 Pestle Analysis

5.10 Regulatory Landscape

5.11 Trade Analysis

5.11.1 Trade Analysis For Diagnostic And Laboratory Reagents

5.12 Technology Analysis

5.13 Key Conferences & Events In 2022-2023

5.14 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customers' Businesses

5.15 Key Stakeholders & Buying Criteria

5.16 Case Study

6 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Reagents, Kits, And Consumables

6.2.1 Recurrent Purchases Of Reagents, Kits, And Consumables To Propel Market Growth

6.3 Instruments

6.3.1 Increasing Need For Faster And More Accurate Test Results To Boost Instruments Demand

6.4 Software & Services

6.4.1 Growing Uptake Of Advanced Instruments To Drive Segment Growth

7 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Type Of Testing

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Laboratory Testing

7.2.1 Rising Incidence Of Various Infectious Diseases To Drive Market Growth

7.3 POC Testing

7.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of POCTechnologies To Drive Segment Growth

7.3.2 Global POCTesting Market, By End User

7.3.3 POCTesting Market For Infectious Diseases By Point Of Purchase And Point Of Result

8 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Primary Notes

8.2.1 Key Industry Insights

8.3 Immunodiagnostics

8.3.1 Rising Prevalence Of Infectious Diseases And Demand For Rapid Diagnostic Kits To Drive Market Growth

8.3.2 Immunodiagnostics Market For Infectious Diseases, By Type

8.4 PCR

8.4.1 Emergence Of Advanced Technologies Such As QRT-PCR To Support Market Growth

8.5 Clinical Microbiology

8.5.1 Growing Adoption By Researchers And Academia To Drive Market Growth

8.6 INAAT

8.6.1 Cost Benefits Of INAAT To Drive Market Growth

8.7 DNA Sequencing & NGS

8.7.1 Increasing Use Of NGS In Cancer Diagnosis To Fuel Market Growth

8.8 DNAMicroarray

8.8.1 Growing Awareness About Advanced Technologies To Drive Market Growth

8.9 Other Technologies

9 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Disease Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Covid-19

9.2.1 Outbreak Of Covid-19 Pandemic To Dominate Market Share

9.3 Hepatitis

9.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of Advanced Technologies For Hepatitis B Diagnosis To Drive Segment Growth

9.4 HIV

9.4.1 High Global Prevalence To Drive Segment Growth

9.5 Hospital-Acquired Infections

9.5.1 Rising Burden Of MRSA Infections To Drive Segment Growth

9.6 Mosquito-Borne Diseases

9.6.1 Increasing Incidence Of Dengue To Drive Market Growth

9.7 HPV

9.7.1 Technological Advancements To Drive Market Growth

9.8 Chlamydia Trachomatis

9.8.1 Growing Incidence Of Chlamydia And Rising Awareness Among Patients To Drive Market Growth

9.9 Neisseria Gonorrhea

9.9.1 Rising Incidence Of Gonorrhea And Growing Funding For R&D To Drive Market Growth

9.10 Tuberculosis

9.10.1 Increasing Burden Of Tuberculosis Globally To Drive Market Growth

9.11 Influenza

9.11.1 Rising Focus On Controlling Influenza To Drive Market Growth

9.12 Syphilis

9.12.1 Growing Adoption Of Novel Technologies To Support Market Growth

9.13 Other Infectious Diseases

10 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Diagnostic Laboratories

10.2.1 Increasing Outsourcing To Diagnostic Laboratories For Reduced Costs To Led To Largest Market Share

10.3 Hospitals & Clinics

10.3.1 Increasing Adoption Of Diagnostic Tools To Support Market Growth

10.4 Academic Research Institutes

10.4.1 Focus On Developing Innovative Tests To Drive Market Growth

10.5 Other End Users

11 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market, By Region

12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Key Player Strategies/Right To Win

12.2.1 Overview Of Strategies Deployed By Players

12.3 Revenue Share Analysis Of Top Market Players

12.4 Market Share Analysis

12.4.1 Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market

12.5 Company Evaluation Quadrant

12.5.1 List Of Evaluated Vendors

12.5.2 Stars

12.5.3 Emerging Leaders

12.5.4 Pervasive Players

12.5.5 Participants

12.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping For Start-Ups/ SMEs (2021)

12.6.1 Progressive Companies

12.6.2 Starting Blocks

12.6.3 Responsive Companies

12.6.4 Dynamic Companies

12.7 Competitive Benchmarking

12.7.1 Product And Geographic Footprint Analysis

12.8 Competitive Scenario

12.8.1 Product Launches

12.8.2 Deals

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Key Players

13.1.1 Abbott Laboratories

13.1.2 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

13.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

13.1.4 Siemens Healthineers AG

13.1.5 Biomerieux SA

13.1.6 Danaher Corporation

13.1.7 Hologic, Inc.

13.1.8 Becton, Dickinson And Company

13.1.9 Perkinelmer, Inc.

13.1.10 Seegene, Inc.

13.1.11 Quidel Corporation

13.1.12 Qiagen N.V.

13.1.13 Diasorin S.P.A

13.1.14 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

13.1.15 Grifols S.A.

13.1.16 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings Plc

13.1.17 Sysmex Corporation

13.2 Other Players

13.2.1 Meridian Bioscience

13.2.2 Orasure Technologies

13.2.3 Co-Diagnostics

13.2.4 Chembio Diagnostic Systems

13.2.5 Trinity Biotech Plc

13.2.6 Genetic Signatures Ltd.

13.2.7 Epitope Diagnostics

13.2.8 Trivitron Healthcare

13.2.9 Elitechgroup

13.2.10 Meril Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.11 Inbios International

13.2.12 Uniogen OY

13.2.13 Vela Diagnostics

14 Appendix

