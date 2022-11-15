Global Sterilization Equipment Market size to expand at 3.06% CAGR and reach 2006.2 Mn by 2028

Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketStudyReport recently added latest report, of global sterilization Equipment Market was predicted to be USD 1599 million in 2021 and is anticipated to grow to USD 2006.2 million by 2028, with a CAGR of 3.06% over the forecast period.

The study also evaluates various industrial sub-segments, such as application and type, as well as focuses on regional bifurcation. It then emphasizes a number of critical elements that contributed to revenue generation and market dynamics during the analysis timeframe. Finally, the report covers the industry's competitive landscape and the strategies used by leading competitors to improve their market position.

Growth Drivers & Restraints:

The expanding number of surgical procedures performed, the increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and other infectious diseases, and the growing emphasis on food sterilization & disinfection are some of the primary factors propelling the expansion of global sterilization equipment market.

For those who are unaware, sterilization equipment is essential for the sterilization and cleaning of various healthcare equipment in order to reduce the spread of infections and diseases.

Segmentation & Regional Overview:

Based on type, the marketplace is bifurcated on the basis of low-temperature and high-temperature sterilization. Out of these, the low-temperature sterilization vertical is expected to capture the largest market share in the ensuing years, owing to the growing requirement for sterilization of heat and moisture-sensitive medical equipment with intricate designs.

In terms of application ambit, the industry is divided into pharmaceuticals, hospitals & clinics, and others.

Regionally, the latest trends are studied across the Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Europe, South America, and North America. Out of these, North America region is expected to capture a substantial share of worldwide sterilization equipment industry in the forthcoming years, attributed to favorable reimbursement policies and the rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections in the region.

Competitive Dashboard:

Moving to the competitive landscape, Laoken Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Melag Medizintechnik, CISA Production Srl, Sakura Seiki Co. Ltd., Systec GmbH & Co. KG, Matachana Group, Fedegari Group, MMM Group, Steelco S.p.A, Shinva Medical Instrument, Tuttnauer, Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc., Belimed AG, Getinge, and Steris Corporation among others are the significant players in global sterilization equipment industry.

FAQs:

What are global sterilization equipment market’s size and projections for 2022-2028? How has COVID-19 affected worldwide sterilization equipment market over the course of the evaluation period? What are the ideal goods, uses, resources, and geographical areas to invest in for the duration of the forecast term in global sterilization equipment market? What is the worldwide sterilization equipment market's competitive strategy window for growth potential?





