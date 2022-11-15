Ethoxylates Market worth USD 19 Billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



The ethoxylates market value is anticipated to exceed USD 19 billion by 2032, according to the latest report by Global Market Insights Inc. Product manufacturers are emphasizing innovating eco-friendly products with alcohol ethoxylates, which are safer alternatives to toxic ethoxylates. These chemicals are non-ionic surfactants made and utilized across the world. The demand for alcohol ethoxylates is rising steadily, given the growing interest in eco-friendly products, augmenting market forecast.

Ethoxylates market from the fatty acid product segment is projected to be worth over USD 1.5 billion by 2032. Fatty acid ethoxylates are commonly used in household products such as metal cleaning products, laundry detergents, and dishwashing products. Fatty acids also have a broad range of applications across industries including leather, textiles, cosmetics, agricultural products, and other sectors. This broad scope of applicability will stimulate the use of ethoxylates such as fatty acids in various industrial products over the forthcoming years.

Ethoxylates market share from the pharmaceuticals application segment is projected to exhibit more than 3.5% CAGR from 2023 to 2032. The surge in demand for high-performance ingredients from the pharmaceutical sector has increased the adoption of ethoxylates. Ethoxylates are commonly used to increase water solubility in pharmaceutical ingredients. Additionally, the pharmaceutical industry adopts ethoxylates as a circulatory half-life of non-polar organic compounds. Furthermore, these compounds play a key role in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors, to enhance water solubility.

Browse key industry insights spread across 350 pages with 158 market data tables & 66 figures & charts from the report ” Ethoxylates Market Size By Product (Alcohol [Natural Alcohol Ethoxylates, Synthetic Alcohol Ethoxylates], Fatty Amine, Fatty Acid, Methyl Ester, Glyceride), By Application (Household & Personal Care [Laundry & Dishwashing Detergent, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning, Personal Care], Agrochemicals [Herbicides, Fungicides, Insecticides], Oil & Gas [Foam Control & Wetting Agents, Lubricants & Emulsifiers], Pharmaceuticals) COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2023 – 2032” in detail along with the table of contents:

North America ethoxylates market was valued at over USD 3.5 billion in 2022. The changing consumer interest toward naturally sourced products will increase the demand for ingredients such as ethoxylates in the manufacturing of household products. Environmental concerns continue to emerge as a critical issue worldwide, which has triggered the shift in preference from harsh chemicals to more sustainable ingredients, including ethoxylates. This, in turn, is likely to create lucrative opportunities for regional market statistics.

Some of the companies operating in the ethoxylates market include Dow Chemical Company, BASF, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS), Ecogreen Oleochemicals, PT Polychem Indonesia Tbk, Stepan Company, Clariant, Sasol Limited, India Glycols Ltd., Ineos Group Ltd., Solvay, Oxiteno, Evonik, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., PCC Exol, Arkema Group, Croda International, Hannong Chemicals, Norchem Group, PJSC Nizhnekamskneftekhim, Pan Asia Chemical Corporation (PACC), and Kao Corporation. These players are focusing on enhancing their credibility by receiving awards and certifications to expand their business operations and strengthen their market position.

