Medical Robotic System Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 36.25 Billion with Healthy CAGR of 17.80% by 2029, Size, Share, Future Trends, Growth Statistics, Demand and Competitive Landscape

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the medical robotic system market is expected to undergo a CAGR of 17.80% during the forecast period. This indicates that the market value, which was USD 9.77 billion in 2021, would rocket up to USD 36.25 billion by 2029. “Instrument and Accessories” dominates the technology segment of the medical robotic system market owing to the recurrent purchase of instruments and accessories as opposed to robotic systems. The market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, patient epidemiology, pipeline analysis, pricing analysis, and regulatory framework.

Market Overview:

From the name itself, it is clear that medical robotic systems are advanced medical systems that are based on artificial intelligence principles, thereby utilizing robotics and automation during a medical procedure. A wide array of medical robotic systems are designed as per the need and the surgical site. Medical robotic systems provide greater accuracy and precision during a surgical procedure.

A growing number of surgical procedures coupled with increasing globalization has led to the invention of medical robotic systems. Medical robotic systems have replaced the manual surgeries and revolutionized the way surgeries were traditionally undertaken. Medical robotic surgeries have become popular all around the world and can handle numerous surgeries in a single day.

Competitive Landscape

The Medical Robotic System Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

iRobot Corporation (US),

Medrobotics Corporation (US),

Titan Medical Inc. (Canada),

Hansen Technologies (Australia),

Renishaw plc (UK),

Intuitive Surgical (US),

Medtronic (Ireland),

DENSO Robotics Incorporated (US),

Accuray Incorporated (US),

Stryker (US),

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (UK),

Stereotaxis, Inc. (US),

Ekso Bionics (US),

CYBERDYNE INC. (Japan),

BIONIK (US),

Smith+Nephew plc (UK),

Zimmer Biomet (US)),

Omnicell. Inc. (US),

ARxIUM (Canada)

Recent Development

November 2020 - Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc. announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) had received an order from the global top 20 medical devices company with around 50,000 employees for what RAD expects as the first of several HSO (Health Screening Option) units to be deployed at one of their client’s manufacturing facilities.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Furthermore, upsurge in the public-private funding for target research activities, growing awareness about the benefits of robotically assisted surgeries, rising geriatric population base and rising product innovations and development owing to technological advancements all around the world will extend profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period of 2022 to 2029. Additionally, surging number of strategic collaborations, rising internet penetration rate, growing number of hospitals and laboratories, growing cases of road accidents and increasing per capita expenditure on health care will further expand the market's growth rate in the future.

Key Market Segments Covered in Medical Robotic System Industry Research

By Deployment type

On-premises

Cloud-Based

By Products and services

Instrument and Accessories

Services

By Application

Neurology

Orthopedics

Laparoscopy

Special Education

By End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Key Industry Drivers:

Rising technological advancements

Surging technological advancements in the surgical equipment and technology has carved the way for the growth of the market. For example- Versius, a medical robot created by Cambridge-based CMR Surgical and is now in use in hospitals in France, Italy, the UK, and India. Also, increasing technological advancements in 3D-imaging, remote navigation, robotic catheter control system (CCS), motion sensors and others will further induce the market growth.

Research and development proficiencies

Rising expenditure for research and development proficiencies especially in the developed and developing economies pertaining to the medical instruments and devices will further create lucrative market growth opportunities. Research and development proficiencies being conducted for the integration of advanced technologies in the healthcare facilities and the penetration rate in certain geographies is also bolstering the market growth rate.

Government investments on healthcare infrastructure

The increase in the funding by the federal government is set to drive the market growth rate. Moreover, growth and expansion of the healthcare industry being driven by both public and private players especially in the developing economies will create lucrative market growth opportunities. Also, high return on investments assured by the research activities will also work in the favour of the market.

Medical Robotic System Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the medical robotic system market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the medical robotic system market because of the strong base of healthcare facilities, rising investment from key players in the growth of the advanced devices, a higher number of patients adopting minimally invasive surgery and rising number of research activities in this region.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 due to the increase in government initiatives to promote awareness, rise in Health tourism , growing research activities in the region, rising cases of acute and chronic diseases and the growing demand for quality healthcare in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Medical Robotic System Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Medical Robotic System Market, By Deployment type Global Medical Robotic System Market, By Products and services Global Medical Robotic System Market, By Application Global Medical Robotic System Market, By End User Global Medical Robotic System Market, By Region Global Medical Robotic System Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

