Augmented Reality in Agriculture Global Market Report 2022: Digitization Powering the Next Green Revolution - Agriculture 4.0

The global augmented reality in agriculture market was valued at $0.84 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $4.89 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 34.49% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The market is primarily in its emerging stage, and it is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for food, increasing population, trend of digitalization in the industry (Industry 4.0) and agriculture (Agriculture 4.0), need for simulated training, and precise field monitoring.

Market Lifecycle Stage

The augmented reality in agriculture market is still in the early stages. The technology is yet to be properly explored for applications in agriculture. It finds its wide application in other industries, such as gaming, entertainment, healthcare, retail, and manufacturing.

Impact

With an increased worldwide focus on achieving digitization, industrialization, and sustainability, the shift to smart farming tools provides opportunities for companies to invest in technologically advanced tools.

Currently, the shift to digitization is more prominent in precision agriculture, smart farming, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics, among others. The market is dominating in regions such as North America and Europe. This is attributed to the technological advancements and developments in equipment to enhance farming operations along with wider adaptability and technical knowledge among the farmers.

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

Indoor Farming

Outdoor Farming

Segmentation 2: by Solution

Hardware

Software

Service

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

Europe - Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, and Rest-of-Europe

U.K.

Asia-Pacific - Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand, and Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

China

Rest-of-the-World - South America and Middle East and Africa

Demand - Drivers and Limitations



Following are the demand drivers for the augmented reality in agriculture market:

Digitization Powering the Next Green Revolution - Agriculture 4.0

AR as a Tool for Field Monitoring

Increased Demand for Spatial Computing Applications

Following are the challenges for the augmented reality in agriculture market:

Lack of Awareness

Limited R&D and Lack of Use-Cases of Agricultural Applications

Key Market Players

Company Type 1: Livestock Monitoring-Based Companies

Nedap Livestock Management

Company Type 2: Simulated Training-Based Companies

AMAZONEN-WERKE H. DREYER SE & Co. KG

CLAAS KGaA GmbH

EON Reality

Vaderstad Group

Company Type 3: Outdoor Crop Farming-Based Companies

Augmenta

Grow Glide, LLC

Plant Vision

Visual Logic, LLC

Anarky labs

Company Type 4: Integrated Application-Based Companies

Rams Creative Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Program-Ace

Think Digital

Key Topics Covered:





1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Region

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology

