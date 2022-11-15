Global Lottery Market to Reach $430.4 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- bit.ly/3TCEGPYAccording to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global lottery market generated $300.6billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $430.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of the top winning strategies, evolving market trends, market size and estimations, value chain, key investment pockets, drivers & opportunities, competitive landscape, and regional landscape. The report is a useful source of information for new entrants, shareholders, frontrunners, and shareholders in introducing necessary strategies for the future and taking essential steps to significantly strengthen and heighten their position in the market.



Report coverage & details:













Report Coverage







Details







Forecast Period



2022–2031







Base Year



2021







Market Size in 2021



$300.6 billion







Market Size in 2031



$430.4 billion







CAGR



3.8%







No. of Pages in Report



283







Segments Covered



Type, Application, and Region.







Drivers



Surging access to the internet across the globe coupled with the rise in the use of digital equipment such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets.







Opportunities



Acceptance of new technologies such as blockchain and data analytics.







Restraints



Strict laws pertaining to lottery with many nations banning lotteries.











Strict implementation of regulations regarding online gambling.





COVID-19 Scenario:





The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had negatively impacted the growth of the global lottery market, owing to slowdown in online lottery activities due to lockdown.

However, during the COVID-19 pandemic, people started saving more money. This decimated the expansion of the global market.

Decrease in sales of lotteries owing to strict laws pertaining to social distancing norms implemented by government along with the closure of non-essential activities hampered the growth of the global industry.

Myriad kinds of lottery frauds and cybercrimes were committed during the pandemic, thereby impeding the growth of the global market during the COVID-19 pandemic.



The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global lottery market based on type, application, and region. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of every segment and their respective sub-segment with the help of graphical and tabular representation. This analysis can essentially help market players, investors, and new entrants in determining and devising strategies based on the fastest-growing segments and highest revenue generation that is mentioned in the report.



Based on type, the lotto segment held the major market share in 2021, holding nearly one-fourth of the global lottery market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the scratch-off instant games segment, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period. The report also contains segments such as quizzes type lottery, numbers game, and others segments.





On the basis of application, the lottery offline store segment held the largest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global lottery market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. Nevertheless, the online store segment, is expected to cite the highest CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.

Region-wise, the North American region held the major market share in 2021, grabbing more than one-third of the global lottery market share and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. The report also analyses other regions such as Europe and LAMEA.





The key players analyzed in the global lottery market report include INTRALOT, MDJS, Camelot Group, Florida Lottery, Francaise des Jeux, Mizuho Bank Ltd., Loterías y Apuestas del Estado, Hong Kong Jockey Club, Singapore Pools, and California Lottery.

The report analyzes these key players in the global lottery market. These market players have made effective use of strategies such as joint ventures, collaborations, expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to maximize their foothold and prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in analyzing recent developments, product portfolio, business performance, and operating segments by prominent players in the market.





