Corporate Wellness Market size to Reach Valuation of 93.3 billion by 2028; Beyond Market Insights (Industry Share, Analysis, Growth, Research, Segmentation and Forecasts)

Raleigh, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Market Insights has published a new research report titled “ Corporate Wellness Market Size, Share, and Growth Report by Service Outlook (Health Risk Assessment, Nutrition & Weight Management, Fitness, Health Screening, Smoking Cessation, Stress Management), by End-use Outlook (Small-Scale Organizations, Medium Scale Organizations, Large Scale Organizations), By Category Outlook (Fitness & Nutrition Consultants, Psychological Therapists, Organizations/Employers), By Delivery Model Outlook (Onsite, Offsite), Geography Analysis and Competitive Scenery: Finest Insights, Industry Research, Trends Analysis, and Forecast From 2022 to 2030” in its research database.

Corporate Wellness Market Dynamics

The global Corporate Wellness market is expanding as a result of the rising uptake of sophisticated corporate wellness programs in many developing nations. Due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world, the global corporate wellness market is anticipated to have phenomenal development potential. The growing number requires health assessment programs for health issues among employees at their places of employment. As these programs are found to be quite helpful in raising employee productivity at work, market contributors are utilizing the prospects to boost revenue and presence in the worldwide market. Furthermore, the global market is being driven by the increased installation of such programs to monitor employee health issues. However, a significant barrier to the growth of the worldwide corporate wellness industry is the lack of qualified specialists.

The rapidly increasing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world is what is driving the global corporate wellness market. Market expansion is to blame for the rise in market participants marketing corporate wellness programs to different businesses. To improve employees' general health and well-being, manufacturers in the worldwide corporate wellness market are concentrating on providing high-quality services. Numerous companies are adopting these services in developing nations in an effort to enhance lifestyle and health. This has dramatically decreased overall healthcare spending and increased workforce productivity worldwide.





Particularly during the global coronavirus outbreak, there has been an increase in awareness among business personnel regarding better health and fitness. As a result, many people have started investing in workplace wellness programs to assess their health and fitness. Services like stress management, health screenings, weight control, food & nutrition, etc. are offered through corporate wellness programs. After the coronavirus epidemic, service players in the global corporate wellness sector have more opportunities to seize value. Corporate or workplace wellness programs are services the business provides to keep workers in good health.

North America Corporate Wellness Market is expected to account for the most significant global corporate wellness market share. Some factors influencing the growth of the corporate wellness market in North America include the development of technology in the healthcare sector, an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, and an aging population. In addition, the corporate wellness industry is expanding in North America due to rising consumer awareness of these services and rising healthcare spending. Improvements in healthcare services are also driving the market in corporate settings.

A list of the Key Players in the Global Corporate Wellness Market is:

The market is illustrated by the increasing emphasis of companies on development to include in-house corporate wellness services. Some of the primary key players operating in the market are ComPsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, EXOS, Marino Wellness, Privia Health, Vitality Group, Wellsource, Inc., Central Corporate Wellness, Truworth Wellness, SOL Wellness, Well Nation, ADURO, INC., Beacon Health Options, and Fitbit, Inc.

The Global Corporate Wellness Market Segmentation:

Corporate Wellness Market by Service Outlook Health Risk Assessment

Fitness

Smoking Cessation

Health Screening

Nutrition & Weight Management

Stress Management





Corporate Wellness Market by End-use Outlook Small Scale Organizations Medium Scale Organizations Large Scale Organizations



Corporate Wellness Market by Category Outlook Fitness & Nutrition Consultants Psychological Therapists Organizations/Employers

Corporate Wellness Market by Delivery Model Outlook Onsite

Offsite

Corporate Wellness Market by Geography North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Corporate Wellness Market Report Scope Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 58.5 billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 93.9 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.2 % from 2022 to 2028 Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2022 - 2028 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Report Coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, Trends

competitive landscape, and growth factors Segments Covered Service, End-User, Category, Delivery Model, Region Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S.; Canada; U.K.; Germany; China; India; Japan; Brazil; Mexico and Others Key companies profiled ComPsych, Wellness Corporate Solutions, Virgin Pulse, Provant Health Solutions, EXOS, Marino Wellness, Privia Health, Vitality Group, Wellsource, Inc., Central Corporate Wellness, Truworth Wellness, SOL Wellness, Well Nation, ADURO, INC., Beacon Health Options, and Fitbit, Inc, and Others

