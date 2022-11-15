New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Asia-Pacific Mobile Advertising Growth Opportunities" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362479/?utm_source=GNW





The increased use of next-generation analytics solutions supported by artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) allows service providers to track user behavior across mobile devices and rich media platforms.



The combination of data collection and analytics helps providers understand consumers’ preferences and create valuable targeting that will be useful for advertisers. The study evaluates the mobile advertising industry in Asia-Pacific, focusing on in-app, mobile web, and mobile video advertising.



The research identifies key market participants in the mobile advertising ecosystem and analyzes their competitive positions in the market.



Geographic scope includes China, India, Singapore, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. The base year is 2021, and the forecast period is from 2022 to 2026, with a breakdown by segment type and country.

