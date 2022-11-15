New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities in Materials Technologies for AR/VR Devices" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362477/?utm_source=GNW





However, the technology faces significant challenges that have limited its adoption on a commercial scale.



This study identifies and analyzes research initiatives focused on the development of innovative material technologies that are driving growth opportunities for current and future AR/VR devices.



The primary focus is to find new material technologies that can address the limitations associated with AR/VR devices to make them mainstream across different industries.



The findings and growth opportunities depicted in this research will help drive economic growth and technological revolution in the material science in AR/VR devices.



The analyst has identified five material classes that technology developers are continuously working with to improve their capabilities: polymers, composites, nanomaterials, ceramics, and others (i.e., metals, alloys, and fluids). Although most of these material classes are well known for fabricating AR/VR devices and have a technology readiness level (TRL) of 9, improvements remain a constant need.Key Points Discussed in This ResearchWhat material advances are needed for widescale adoption of AR/VR technologies?What are the existing and emerging materials needed to develop advanced AR/VR devices?How is the comparative landscape composed among different materials for AR/VR devices?What are the stakeholder activities in materials for AR/VR devices? What are the growth opportunities for AR/VR technology developers?

