Laser Marking Machine Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Han's Laser Technology Industry Group, TRUMPF Group, IPG Photonics, Keyence & Coherent, Inc.

The global laser marking machine market reached a value of nearly $2,432.71 million in 2021, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.19% since 2016. The market is expected to grow from $2,432.71 million in 2021 to $3,427.89 million in 2026 at a rate of 7.10%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.44% from 2026 and reach $4,683.00 million in 2031.



Growth in the historic period resulted from the increasing adoption of laser marking across end-users, the use of lasers in additive manufacturing, higher penetration of electronic devices, rising automation in industries and rising adoption of laser technology. The market was restrained by emission of dangerous gases during melting process, high cost of deployment and the coronavirus pandemic.



Going forward, growing demand for material processing and increased investment in R&D is expected to drive the laser marking machine market. Factors that could hinder the growth of the laser marking machine market in the future include rising interest rates, regulatory challenges and shortage in electronic components supply.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the laser marking machine market, accounting for 37.55% of the total in 2021. It was followed by Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the laser marking machine market will be Asia-Pacific, and North America where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.67% and 7.404% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and South America where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 7.04% and 6.25% respectively.



The top opportunities in the laser marking machine market segmented by offering will arise in the hardware market segment, which will gain $634.54 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the laser marking machine market segmented by type will arise in the CO2 laser market segment, which will gain $251.19 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the laser marking machine market segmented by application will arise in the machine tool market segment, which will gain $255.93 million of global annual sales by 2026. The top opportunities in the laser marking machine market size will gain the most in the USA at $220.72 million.



Market-trend-based strategies for the laser marking machine market include focus on developing innovative laser marking goods, focus on merger and acquisition activity, focus on deploying artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) applications, focus on investing in technological advancement focus on collaborations and partnerships.



Player-adopted strategies in the laser marking machine market include investing in smart manufacturing processes, strategic acquisitions and product launches to strengthen product offerings.





1) By Offering: Hardware; Software; Services 2) By Type: Fiber Laser; CO2 Laser; Green Laser; UV Laser; YAG Laser; Other Types 3) By Application: Machine Tools; Electronics And Microelectronics; Automotive; Medical; Aerospace; Packaging; Military; Other Applications

