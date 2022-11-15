Alamos Gold Extends High-Grade Gold Mineralization Beyond Mineral Reserves and Resources at Puerto Del Aire Deposit within Mulatos District

TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) today reported new results from ongoing surface exploration drilling at Puerto Del Aire, extending high-grade gold mineralization outside of Mineral Reserves and Resources. Puerto Del Aire is a higher-grade underground deposit, adjacent to the main Mulatos pit, and is comprised of five zones including PDA1, PDA2, Gap, Victor and Estrella. All reported composite widths are estimated true width of the mineralized zones.



Puerto Del Aire: high-grade gold mineralization extended beyond existing Mineral Reserves and Resources across multiple mineralized zones including within a 200 metre (“m”) gap between PDA1 and PDA2. This includes multiple intercepts well above the current Mineral Reserve grade. New highlights include: PDA1: 32.24 g/t Au (20.78 g/t cut) over 5.30 m (21MUL051); 26.28 g/t Au (20.44 g/t cut) over 4.60 m (21MUL019); 18.01 g/t Au (15.27 g/t cut) over 6.15 m (21MUL014); 3.63 g/t Au over 26.05 m (21MUL016); 10.86 g/t Au over 8.35 m (21MUL021); and 6.78 g/t Au over 10.50 m (21MUL015).

New highlights include:

PDA2: 13.89 g/t Au (9.26 g/t cut) over 10.35 m (22MUL039); 8.75 g/t Au over 15.15 m (22MUL053); 7.62 g/t Au over 14.65 m (22MUL58); 32.60 g/t Au over 2.35 m (22MUL052); and



13.22 g/t Au over 4.50 m (22MUL046).

Victor-Gap: 31.97 g/t Au (11.80 g/t cut) over 12.90 m (21MUL011).



Note: Drillhole composite gold grades reported as “cut” may include higher grade samples which have been cut to 40 g/t Au.

“These exploration results highlight the significant potential to add higher-grade Mineral Reserves and Resources at Puerto Del Aire. They are also a further demonstration of the potential within the Mulatos District and our long-term track record of exploration success. Mulatos began producing in 2005 with a mine life of approximately seven years. Seventeen years later, the mine has produced 2.5 million ounces of gold and still had a six year Mineral Reserve life as of the end of 2021. We expect Puerto Del Aire will extend that life further with excellent potential to be another low-cost, high-return project as with La Yaqui Grande and the past producing Cerro Pelon and La Yaqui Phase I operations” said John A. McCluskey, President and Chief Executive Officer.

New highlight intercepts can be found in Table 1, and in Figures 3 and 4 at the end of this news release.

Puerto Del Aire

Puerto Del Aire is a higher-grade underground deposit located adjacent to the main Mulatos pit, and is comprised of five mineralized zones – PDA1, PDA2, Gap, Victor, and Estrella (Figure 2). In February 2022, Alamos announced an initial Mineral Reserve at Puerto Del Aire totalling 428,000 ounces (2.85 million tonnes “Mt” grading 4.67 g/t Au) as part of the December 31st, 2021 Mineral Reserve and Mineral Resource update. In addition to the Mineral Reserve, Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources totalled 124,000 ounces (0.77 Mt grading 5.05 g/t Au).

Mineral Reserves were determined based on Mineral Resource estimations that were completed within gold mineralization wireframes that were finalized in July 2020 and April 2021, based on detailed geological modelling (see “Mineralization Wireframe” in Figure 2). All drill holes reported in this press release were completed after April 2021 and were not included in the 2021 year end Mineral Reserves and Resources. These holes were completed with the objective of expanding mineralization - either as step outs from existing Mineral Resources, or targeting areas within the previously interpreted mineralization wireframe that did not contain a Mineral Resource due to limited drilling. From April 2021 to present, 57 drill holes totalling 17,788 metres have been completed at Puerto Del Aire. To date, 70% of the drillholes have intersected gold mineralization above the 3.0 g/t Au cut off grade.

Four rigs continue to drill at Puerto Del Aire, stepping-out from known mineralization with the objective of extending higher-grade Mineral Reserves and Mineral Resources (Figures 3 and 4). These results will be incorporated into the year-end 2022 Mineral Reserve and Resource update to be released in February 2023. This will be used as the basis for a new development plan for Puerto Del Aire which is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2023.

Puerto Del Aire is expected to be mined from underground and accessed from a ramp and development drifts off the main Mulatos pit. This will greatly reduce the development needed to access the deposit. The higher-grade ore from Puerto Del Aire will be processed through the existing mill at Mulatos that was recently used to process underground ore from San Carlos. Work planned for 2023 includes updating the mine plan with the year end 2022 Mineral Reserve and finalizing operating and capital costs for mining and milling.

Drilling to date has demonstrated the significant potential to further expand high-grade mineralization at Puerto Del Aire with the deposit open in multiple directions. New highlights from the surface exploration program include (Figures 3 and 4, Table 1):

PDA1: 32.24 g/t Au (20.78 g/t cut) over 5.30 m (21MUL051); 26.28 g/t Au (20.44 g/t cut) over 4.60 m (21MUL019); 18.01 g/t Au (15.27 g/t cut) over 6.15 m (21MUL014); 3.63 g/t Au over 26.05 m (21MUL016); 10.86 g/t Au over 8.35m (21MUL021); 6.78 g/t Au over 10.50 m (21MUL015); 24.34 g/t Au over 2.90 m (21MUL013) 3.27 g/t Au over 21.00 m (21MUL020); 10.66 g/t Au over 5.90 m (21MUL021); 4.20 g/t Au over 12.25 m (21MUL021); 4.21 g/t Au over 12.20 m (22MUL030); 10.96 g/t Au over 4.50 m (21MUL009); 13.56 g/t Au over 3.00 m (21MUL005); 14.57 g/t Au over 2.75 m (21MUL021); 6.12 g/t Au over 6.35 m (21MUL003); 7.72 g/t Au over 4.70 m (21MUL008); 3.12 g/t Au over 11.50 m (21MUL016); 6.46 g/t Au over 5.25 m (21MUL004); 5.91 g/t Au over 5.25 m (21MUL003); and 6.10 g/t Au over 5.00 m (21MUL013).



PDA2 13.89 g/t Au (9.26 g/t cut) over 10.35 m (22MUL039); 8.75 g/t Au over 15.15 m (22MUL053); 7.62 g/t Au over 14.65 m (22MUL58); 32.60 g/t Au over 2.35 m (22MUL052); 13.22 g/t Au over 4.50 m (22MUL046); 6.54 g/t Au over 8.60 m (22MUL025); 4.20 g/t Au over 12.95 m (22MUL053); 7.70 g /t Au over 6.00 m (22MUL053); and 4.38 g/t Au over 7.95 m (22MUL056).

Victor-Gap 31.97 g/t Au (11.80 g/t cut) over 12.90 m (21MUL011).





Qualified Persons

Scott R.G. Parsons, P.Geo., FAusIMM, Alamos Gold’s Vice President, Exploration, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release. Scott R.G. Parsons is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Exploration programs at Mulatos are directed by Michele Cote, P.Geo., Alamos Gold’s Chief Exploration Geologist, Corporate. Michele Cote is a “Qualified Person” as defined by Canadian Securities Administrators’ National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Quality Assurance and Quality Control

Alamos Gold maintains an internal Quality Assurance / Quality Control (QA/QC) program at Mulatos to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with best practices.

Access to the Mulatos Property is controlled by security personnel. Drill core is logged and sampled at the core logging facility within the mine site under the supervision of a Qualified Geologist. A geologist marks the individual samples for analysis, and sample intervals, based on lithology and alteration, standards and blanks are entered into the database. The core is cut in half using an electric core saw equipped with a diamond tipped blade. One half of the core is placed into a micropore sample bag and sealed with a cable tie in preparation for shipment. The other half of the core is returned to the core box and retained for future reference. The samples are placed in large heavy-duty nylon reinforced micropore bags, which are identified and sealed before being dispatched. The core samples are picked up at the mine site and delivered to Bureau Veritas Commodities Canada Ltd. laboratory in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Gold is analyzed by 30 grams Lead Collection Fire Assay Fusion (FA) that ends with an Atomic Absorption Spectroscopy finish (AAS). Samples greater than 5.0 g/t Au are re-analyzed starting again with a FA process but ending with a gravimetric finish (GRAV). Bureau Veritas is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory and has internal quality control (“QC”) programs that include insertion of reagent blanks, reference materials, and pulp duplicates that are in line with normal requirements, as well as participating on yearly proficiency tests to evaluate lab performance.

The Corporation inserts QC samples (blanks and reference materials) at regular intervals to monitor laboratory performance. Cross check assays are completed on a regular basis in a secondary accredited laboratory.

About Alamos

Alamos is a Canadian-based intermediate gold producer with diversified production from three operating mines in North America and a strong portfolio of growth projects. This includes the Young-Davidson and Island Gold mines in northern Ontario, Canada and the Mulatos mine in Sonora State, Mexico. Alamos employs more than 1,900 people and is committed to the highest standards of sustainable development. The Company’s shares are traded on the TSX and NYSE under the symbol “AGI”.

All amounts are in United States dollars, unless otherwise stated.

Cautionary Note

This news release includes certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). All statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact, which address events, results, outcomes or developments that Alamos expects to occur are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally, but not always, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “continue”, "expect", "plan", "estimate", “target”, “budget”, “prospective” or “potential” or variations of such words and phrases and similar expressions or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved or the negative connotation of such terms.

Such statements in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to planned exploration programs and focuses, potential drilling results and related expectations, costs and expenditures, project economics, gold price assumptions, potential mineralization, projected ore grades, changes in Mineral Resources and conversion of Inferred Mineral Resources to Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves, expected mine life, expected Mineral Reserve life and potential extensions thereof, expected increases in the value of operations, and other information that is based on forecasts and projections of future operational, geological or financial results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable and assumptions of management.

Exploration results that include geophysics, sampling, and drill results on wide spacings may not be indicative of the occurrence of a mineral deposit. Such results do not provide assurance that further work will establish sufficient grade, continuity, metallurgical characteristics and economic potential to be classed as a category of Mineral Resource. A Mineral Resource that is classified as "inferred" or "indicated" has a great amount of uncertainty as to its existence and economic and legal feasibility. It cannot be assumed that any or part of an "Indicated Mineral Resource" or "Inferred Mineral Resource" will ever be upgraded to a higher category of Mineral Resource. Investors are cautioned not to assume that all or any part of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves.

Alamos cautions that forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several factors and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time of making such statements, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, technical, legal, political and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information.

These factors and assumptions include, but are not limited to: the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic and geological evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, operations may be exposed to widespread pandemic; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the broader market; state and federal orders or mandates (including with respect to mining operations generally or auxiliary businesses or services required for the Company’s operations) in Mexico; the duration of regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; changes in national and local government legislation, controls or regulations; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; labour and contractor availability (and being able to secure the same on favourable terms); ability to sell or deliver gold doré bars; disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; fluctuations in the price of gold or certain other commodities such as, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges and changes to production estimates (which assume accuracy of projected ore grade, mining rates, recovery timing and recovery rate estimates and may be impacted by unscheduled maintenance); changes in foreign exchange rates (particularly the Canadian dollar, U.S. dollar, and Mexican peso); the impact of inflation; employee and community relations; litigation and administrative proceedings; disruptions affecting operations; availability of and increased costs associated with mining inputs and labour; delays in the development or updating of mine plans; changes that may be required to the intended method of accessing and mining the deposit at Puerto Del Aire and changes related to the intended method of processing any ore from the despoit at Puerto Del Aire; inherent risks and hazards associated with mining and mineral processing including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures and cave-ins; the risk that the Company’s mines may not perform as planned; uncertainty with the Company's ability to secure additional capital to execute its business plans; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining and maintaining necessary licenses, permits and authorizations, contests over title to properties; expropriation or nationalization of property; political or economic developments in Canada or Mexico and other jurisdictions in which the Company may carry on business in the future; increased costs and risks related to the potential impact of climate change; the costs and timing of construction and development of new deposits; risk of loss due to sabotage, protests and other civil disturbances; the impact of global liquidity and credit availability and the values of assets and liabilities based on projected future cash flows; and business opportunities that may be pursued by the Company.

For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that may affect the Company's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, see the Company’s latest 40-F/Annual Information Form and Management’s Discussion and Analysis, each under the heading “Risk Factors”, available on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com or on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. The foregoing should be reviewed in conjunction with the information and risk factors and assumptions found in this news release.

The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, or whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Note to U.S. Investors – Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates

Unless otherwise indicated, all Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates included in this news release have been prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (the “CIM”) - CIM Definition Standards on Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves, adopted by the CIM Council, as amended (the “CIM Standards”). NI 43-101 is a rule developed by the Canadian Securities Administrators, which established standards for all public disclosure an issuer makes of scientific and technical information concerning mineral projects. Mining disclosure in the United States was previously required to comply with SEC Industry Guide 7 (“SEC Industry Guide 7”) under the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) has adopted final rules, to replace SEC Industry Guide 7 with new mining disclosure rules under sub-part 1300 of Regulation S-K of the U.S. Securities Act (“Regulation S-K 1300”) which became mandatory for U.S. reporting companies beginning with the first fiscal year commencing on or after January 1, 2021. Under Regulation S-K 1300, the SEC now recognizes estimates of “Measured Mineral Resources”, “Indicated Mineral Resources” and “Inferred Mineral Resources”. In addition, the SEC has amended its definitions of “Proven Mineral Reserves” and “Probable Mineral Reserves” to be substantially similar to international standards.

Investors are cautioned that while the above terms are “substantially similar” to CIM Definitions, there are differences in the definitions under Regulation S-K 1300 and the CIM Standards. Accordingly, there is no assurance any mineral reserves or mineral resources that the Company may report as “proven mineral reserves”, “probable mineral reserves”, “measured mineral resources”, “indicated mineral resources” and “inferred mineral resources” under NI 43-101 would be the same had the Company prepared the mineral reserve or mineral resource estimates under the standards adopted under Regulation S-K 1300. U.S. investors are also cautioned that while the SEC recognizes “measured mineral resources”, “indicated mineral resources” and “inferred mineral resources” under Regulation S-K 1300, investors should not assume that any part or all of the mineralization in these categories will ever be converted into a higher category of mineral resources or into mineral reserves. Mineralization described using these terms has a greater degree of uncertainty as to its existence and feasibility than mineralization that has been characterized as reserves. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to assume that any measured mineral resources, indicated mineral resources, or inferred mineral resources that the Company reports are or will be economically or legally mineable.

Table 1: Puerto Del Aire – Select Composite Intervals from new Surface Exploration Drilling

Composite intervals greater than 3 g/t Au weighted average, capping values 40 g/t Au.

Hole ID Zone From (m) To (m) Core

Length

(m) True

Width

(m) Au Uncut

(g/t) Au Cut

(g/t) UTM

Elevation

(m) 20MUL002 PDA1 81.00 82.50 1.50 0.75 11.80 11.80 1186.7 20MUL002 PDA1 192.00 193.60 1.60 0.80 3.19 3.19 1148.2 20MUL002 PDA1 198.30 200.00 1.70 0.85 4.11 4.11 1146.0 20MUL002 PDA1 212.10 214.25 2.15 1.08 11.80 11.80 1141.3 20MUL002 PDA1 316.50 318.00 1.50 0.75 7.00 7.00 1106.3 20MUL002 PDA1 396.10 397.60 1.50 0.75 8.10 8.10 1077.0 20MUL002 PDA1 431.90 432.90 1.00 0.50 3.88 3.88 1063.7 20MUL002 PDA1 470.45 471.95 1.50 0.75 3.38 3.38 1050.8 20MUL002 PDA1 486.50 492.15 5.65 2.83 8.68 8.68 1044.9 20MUL002 PDA1 497.85 502.05 4.20 2.10 4.84 4.84 1041.5 21MUL001 PDA1 40.25 41.45 1.20 0.60 4.29 4.29 1202.5 21MUL001 PDA1 113.80 114.80 1.00 0.50 4.20 4.20 1176.5 21MUL001 PDA1 192.35 195.70 3.35 1.68 3.50 3.50 1148.0 21MUL002 PDA1 94.05 95.55 1.50 0.75 3.68 3.68 1176.0 21MUL002 PDA1 152.65 154.15 1.50 0.75 6.60 6.60 1150.1 21MUL002 PDA1 200.80 206.15 5.35 2.68 8.43 8.43 1128.0 21MUL002 PDA1 210.20 211.70 1.50 0.75 4.70 4.70 1124.7 21MUL002 PDA1 292.10 299.60 7.50 3.75 4.71 4.71 1088.1 21MUL002 PDA1 321.95 331.00 9.05 4.53 3.97 3.97 1074.9 21MUL002 PDA1 341.55 343.05 1.50 0.75 3.16 3.16 1068.1 21MUL002 PDA1 381.00 388.70 7.70 3.85 3.35 3.35 1049.7 21MUL002 PDA1 401.10 402.30 1.20 0.60 3.95 3.95 1042.2 21MUL003 PDA1 13.00 19.65 6.65 3.33 4.71 4.71 1209.5 21MUL003 PDA1 30.00 31.50 1.50 0.75 3.19 3.19 1202.7 21MUL003 PDA1 52.30 54.00 1.70 0.85 6.60 6.60 1192.2 21MUL003 PDA1 189.70 202.40 12.70 6.35 6.12 6.12 1124.3 21MUL003 PDA1 282.00 283.50 1.50 0.75 4.53 4.53 1083.5 21MUL003 PDA1 319.80 330.30 10.50 5.25 5.91 5.91 1063.7 21MUL004 PDA1 111.00 114.00 3.00 1.50 3.69 3.69 1169.0 21MUL004 PDA1 133.50 144.00 10.50 5.25 6.46 6.46 1157.7 21MUL004 PDA1 203.05 204.15 1.10 0.55 3.82 3.82 1129.6 21MUL004 PDA1 211.75 215.10 3.35 1.68 3.55 3.55 1125.4 21MUL005 PDA1 199.35 208.85 9.50 4.75 5.33 5.33 1146.5 21MUL005 PDA1 235.35 236.70 1.35 0.68 6.50 6.50 1137.0 21MUL005 PDA1 277.50 283.50 6.00 3.00 13.56 13.56 1125.6 21MUL005 PDA1 285.00 286.50 1.50 0.75 4.98 4.98 1124.4 21MUL005 PDA1 291.40 292.90 1.50 0.75 3.80 3.80 1123.0 21MUL005 PDA1 482.50 484.00 1.50 0.75 5.20 5.20 1084.3 21MUL005 PDA1 513.00 514.50 1.50 0.75 3.45 3.45 1078.4 21MUL006 PDA1 208.50 209.50 1.00 1.00 4.33 4.33 1103.4 21MUL007 PDA1 42.60 43.90 1.30 1.30 6.07 6.07 1178.4 21MUL007 PDA1 61.65 62.40 0.75 0.75 4.33 4.33 1162.0 21MUL007 PDA1 68.80 69.90 1.10 1.10 6.78 6.78 1155.7 21MUL007 PDA1 75.00 76.40 1.40 1.40 5.48 5.48 1150.1 21MUL008 PDA1 108.00 112.70 4.70 4.70 7.72 7.72 1150.8 21MUL009 PDA1 48.40 52.90 4.50 4.50 10.96 10.96 1199.9 21MUL009 PDA1 241.50 243.00 1.50 1.50 6.70 6.70 1133.2 21MUL011 Victor -GAP 284.40 297.30 12.90 12.90 31.97 11.80 1083.1 21MUL013 PDA1 190.10 193.00 2.90 2.90 24.34 24.34 1149.3 21MUL013 PDA1 202.50 207.55 5.05 5.05 3.56 3.56 1144.8 21MUL013 PDA1 224.40 229.40 5.00 5.00 6.10 6.10 1137.9 21MUL013 PDA1 256.20 257.65 1.45 1.45 3.43 3.43 1128.8 21MUL013 PDA1 301.70 303.45 1.75 1.75 5.10 5.10 1116.2 21MUL013 PDA1 327.80 329.00 1.20 1.20 4.28 4.28 1109.5 21MUL013 PDA1 414.05 415.95 1.90 1.90 4.88 4.88 1085.6 21MUL013 PDA1 493.30 496.80 3.50 3.50 3.11 3.11 1064.7 21MUL014 PDA1 37.50 42.00 4.50 4.50 4.43 4.43 1187.9 21MUL014 PDA1 54.00 60.15 6.15 6.15 18.01 15.27 1175.4 21MUL015 PDA1 40.90 42.00 1.10 1.10 4.90 4.90 1188.9 21MUL015 PDA1 60.00 70.50 10.50 10.50 6.78 6.78 1173.0 21MUL015 PDA1 74.80 76.20 1.40 1.40 4.99 4.99 1166.1 21MUL016 PDA1 122.10 128.10 6.00 6.00 3.64 3.64 1161.1 21MUL016 PDA1 201.00 202.50 1.50 1.50 3.02 3.02 1128.3 21MUL016 PDA1 264.00 265.50 1.50 1.50 3.69 3.69 1103.2 21MUL016 PDA1 300.00 311.50 11.50 11.50 3.12 3.12 1087.7 21MUL016 PDA1 362.40 388.45 26.05 26.05 3.63 3.63 1060.8 21MUL018 PDA1 187.50 189.00 1.50 1.50 3.12 3.12 1160.7 21MUL018 PDA1 201.00 202.35 1.35 1.35 7.00 7.00 1156.1 21MUL019 PDA1 204.00 206.25 2.25 2.25 4.96 4.96 1164.9 21MUL019 PDA1 303.65 308.25 4.60 4.60 26.28 20.44 1138.1 21MUL020 PDA1 348.30 349.75 1.45 1.45 14.00 14.00 1124.7 21MUL020 PDA1 401.50 403.00 1.50 1.50 3.43 3.43 1110.6 21MUL020 PDA1 418.00 419.50 1.50 1.50 4.94 4.94 1106.4 21MUL020 PDA1 423.45 424.95 1.50 1.50 3.27 3.27 1105.0 21MUL020 PDA1 456.00 477.00 21.00 21.00 3.27 3.27 1094.5 21MUL021 PDA1 334.25 340.15 5.90 5.90 10.66 10.66 1062.8 21MUL021 PDA1 352.50 364.75 12.25 12.25 4.20 4.20 1053.6 21MUL021 PDA1 363.00 365.75 2.75 2.75 14.57 14.57 1051.2 21MUL021 PDA1 380.65 389.00 8.35 8.35 10.86 10.86 1042.3 21MUL022 PDA1 69.00 70.50 1.50 1.50 3.65 3.65 1187.9 21MUL022 PDA1 258.70 260.50 1.80 1.80 3.06 3.06 1114.2 21MUL022 PDA1 345.65 352.85 7.20 7.20 3.42 3.42 1083.5 21MUL022 PDA1 352.00 353.45 1.45 1.45 6.20 6.20 1082.4 21MUL022 PDA1 355.10 357.00 1.90 1.90 3.15 3.15 1081.3 21MUL022 PDA1 382.05 383.55 1.50 1.50 3.22 3.22 1072.6 21MUL022 PDA1 405.00 406.50 1.50 1.50 5.50 5.50 1065.3 21MUL023 PDA1 232.30 233.55 1.25 1.25 8.60 8.60 1128.6 21MUL023 PDA1 384.40 385.50 1.10 1.10 4.50 4.50 1075.0 21MUL023 PDA1 414.00 415.50 1.50 1.50 6.70 6.70 1064.4 21MUL023 PDA1 474.95 476.60 1.65 1.65 5.20 5.20 1042.4 22MUL024 PDA1 185.90 187.20 1.30 1.30 5.30 5.30 1076.7 22MUL025 PDA2 202.95 211.55 8.60 8.60 6.54 6.54 1064.5 22MUL029 PDA1 187.15 188.65 1.50 1.50 5.40 5.40 1075.3 22MUL030 PDA1 203.50 215.70 12.20 12.20 4.21 4.21 1064.9 22MUL036 PDA2 204.10 206.70 2.60 2.60 8.18 8.18 1063.7 22MUL036 PDA2 212.55 214.05 1.50 1.50 3.16 3.16 1056.0 22MUL038 PDA2 245.70 247.20 1.50 1.50 3.38 3.38 1070.7 22MUL039 PDA2 251.55 252.40 0.85 0.85 4.06 4.06 1036.7 22MUL039 PDA2 299.15 309.50 10.35 10.35 13.89 9.26 984.9 22MUL040 PDA2 205.85 208.85 3.00 3.00 5.19 5.19 1080.0 22MUL043 PDA2 185.55 187.05 1.50 1.50 5.30 5.30 1090.5 22MUL044 PDA2 212.95 214.25 1.30 1.30 4.07 4.07 1073.5 22MUL044 PDA2 265.35 266.85 1.50 1.50 13.00 13.00 1021.3 22MUL046 PDA2 261.50 263.20 1.70 1.70 4.01 4.01 1030.0 22MUL046 PDA2 287.50 292.00 4.50 4.50 13.22 13.22 1002.9 22MUL046 PDA2 302.50 305.50 3.00 3.00 7.50 7.50 988.9 22MUL049 PDA1 186.70 192.70 6.00 6.00 3.83 3.83 1073.5 22MUL051 PDA1 207.50 212.80 5.30 5.30 32.24 20.78 1067.5 22MUL052 PDA2 215.35 216.85 1.50 1.50 3.07 3.07 1034.1 22MUL052 PDA2 234.75 237.10 2.35 2.35 32.60 32.60 1015.7 22MUL052 PDA2 250.20 251.70 1.50 1.50 10.90 10.90 1001.8 22MUL052 PDA2 277.20 278.70 1.50 1.50 11.40 11.40 976.8 22MUL053 PDA2 246.00 261.15 15.15 15.15 8.75 8.75 1050.1 22MUL053 PDA2 260.70 266.70 6.00 6.00 7.70 7.70 1040.7 22MUL053 PDA2 293.85 296.85 3.00 3.00 8.90 8.90 1011.3 22MUL053 PDA2 363.80 376.75 12.95 12.95 4.20 4.20 941.7 22MUL056 PDA2 253.65 254.55 0.90 0.90 4.14 4.14 1037.4 22MUL056 PDA2 311.80 313.30 1.50 1.50 12.50 12.50 979.3 22MUL056 PDA2 326.80 334.75 7.95 7.95 4.38 4.38 961.2 22MUL058 PDA2 275.00 289.65 14.65 14.65 7.62 7.62 1004.0 22MUL060 PDA2 266.55 268.05 1.50 1.50 11.30 11.30 1036.5 22MUL061 PDA2 275.70 278.70 3.00 3.00 3.68 3.68 1021.5

Table 2: Surface drill holes; azimuth, dip, drilled length, and collar location at surface

(UTM Zone 12 NAD27)

Hole ID Azimuth (°) Dip (°) Drilled Length (m) UTM Easting (m) UTM Northing (m) UTM Elevation (m) 20MUL002 60.0 -22.0 553.5 721128 3171451 1217 21MUL001 58.0 -23.0 199.5 721114 3171481 1218 21MUL002 60.0 -22.0 516.0 721130 3171413 1217 21MUL003 60.0 -28.0 372.0 721112 3171481 1217 21MUL004 56.0 -26.0 316.0 721102 3171491 1217 21MUL005 60.0 -20.0 567.0 721129 3171431 1217 21MUL006 60.0 -30.0 340.5 721123 3171392 1216 21MUL007 60.0 -60.0 108.0 721124 3171398 1216 21MUL008 60.0 -37.0 127.5 721119 3171476 1217 21MUL009 58.0 -20.0 396.0 721087 3171513 1218 21MUL010 56.0 -27.0 256.5 721086 3171513 1218 21MUL011 263.5 -9.0 381.0 721890 3172250 1134 21MUL012 58.0 -18.0 61.5 721075 3171526 1218 21MUL013 59.0 -20.0 516.0 721126 3171398 1217 21MUL014 78.0 -45.0 157.5 721126 3171459 1217 21MUL015 76.0 -42.0 126.0 721114 3171477 1217 21MUL016 71.0 -26.0 375.0 721092 3171503 1217 21MUL017 31.0 -20.0 21.0 721132 3171411 1217 21MUL018 330.0 -18.0 322.5 721423 3171208 1225 21MUL019 340.0 -17.0 321.0 721423 3171208 1225 21MUL020 350.0 -18.0 481.5 721424 3171209 1225 21MUL021 348.0 -27.0 409.5 721537 3171324 1214 21MUL022 63.0 -23.0 496.5 721126 3171398 1216 21MUL023 66.0 -21.0 508.5 721126 3171398 1216 22MUL024 280.0 -80.0 275.5 721625 3171674 1260 22MUL025 57.0 -72.0 242.5 721600 3171660 1263 22MUL026 45.0 -60.0 266.5 721604 3171663 1263 22MUL027 120.0 -65.0 302.5 721240 3171720 1312 22MUL028 80.0 -55.0 332.5 721600 3171661 1263 22MUL029 180.0 -85.0 281.7 721600 3171654 1263 22MUL030 335.0 -70.0 281.5 721602 3171668 1263 22MUL035 79.0 -80.0 221.7 721600 3171659 1262 22MUL036 25.0 -77.0 272.4 721601 3171659 1263 22MUL038 91.0 -81.0 260.6 721560 3171751 1314 22MUL039 35.0 -80.0 329.6 721840 3171697 1285 22MUL040 58.0 -63.0 251.1 721601 3171660 1262 22MUL041 104.0 -79.0 371.6 721969 3171937 1256 22MUL042 121.0 -87.0 344.7 721968 3171937 1256 22MUL043 32.0 -68.0 267.0 721601 3171660 1262 22MUL044 358.0 -84.0 290.6 721840 3171696 1285 22MUL045 235.0 -70.0 320.6 721967 3171935 1256 22MUL046 184.0 -81.0 335.5 721910 3171794 1290 22MUL047 53.0 -81.0 234.0 721601 3171660 1262 22MUL048 210.0 -84.0 338.8 721961 3171934 1256 22MUL049 247.0 -85.0 246.0 721598 3171659 1263 22MUL050 345.0 -77.0 290.6 721839 3171696 1285 22MUL051 310.0 -69.0 246.0 721599 3171660 1262 22MUL052 247.0 -67.0 311.7 722042 3171841 1234 22MUL053 348.0 -68.0 367.0 721834 3171697 1285 22MUL054 242.0 -66.0 297.0 721962 3171980 1236 22MUL055 246.0 -83.0 320.5 722042 3171841 1234 22MUL056 40.0 -83.0 350.8 721910 3171794 1290 22MUL057 239.0 -53.5 291.0 721961 3171980 1236 22MUL058 148.0 -84.0 291.1 721839 3171696 1285 22MUL059 299.0 -79.0 359.5 722042 3171841 1234 22MUL060 239.0 -47.0 360.0 721962 3171980 1236 22MUL061 244.0 -76.0 305.7 721910 3171794 1290

