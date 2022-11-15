Technology Distributor WAV and Affiliate Companies Announce Distribution Agreement with Wavenet to Offer Bulk Fiber to North America

AURORA, Ill., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WAV, MBSI WAV and Last Mile Gear, full-service distributors of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment, and Wavenet, the manufacturer of superior quality, high-performance bulk fiber, audio and coaxial cables, today announced distribution partnerships to supply Wavenet's portfolio of fiber solutions across North America.

Adding Wavenet's bulk fiber solutions to WAV, MBSI WAV and Last Mile Gear's portfolio of products will support federal, state/provincial and local subsidy programs across North America.

"We're excited to offer Wavenet's bulk fiber solutions to our service provider customers," said Norm Dumbroff, WAV's Chief Executive Officer. "In order to accomplish the mission of bridging the digital divide, we recognized that a hybrid solution was desirable in some deployments. By offering last-mile fixed wireless solutions and LTE, as well as fiber solutions, our customers have a single-source hybrid wired and wireless approach to the market. Wavenet is a key component to these solutions."

"We are excited to partner with WAV, MBSI WAV and Last Mile Gear to offer our bulk fiber solutions in a variety of vertical markets," said John Festa, Vice President of Fiber Optics. "Their ability to provide great logistics with warehouses throughout the US and Canada, as well as their high touch, technical aptitude, really made this an easy decision."

About WAV and MBSI WAV

WAV and MBSI WAV are full-service distributors of LTE, wireless broadband, networking, and Wi-Fi equipment. Located in Aurora, IL, and Medicine Hat, AB, WAV and MBSI WAV provide its partners a competitive edge by offering extensive product knowledge & unmatched technical expertise, support for multi-vendor solutions, product availability, as well as professional value-added services for its partner community, including (but not limited to): technical support, RF predictive analysis, FCC coordination, installation & diagnostics. "We Make the Internet Work". For more information on WAV, call (800) 678-2419 or visit: www.wavonline.com. For more information on MBSI WAV call (866) 597-6274 or visit: www.mbsiwav.com

About Wavenet

Wavenet is one of the world's eminent suppliers of Datacom Copper Cable and associated Hardware as well as a complete RF offering in addition to our Outside Plant (OSP) Fiber Optic Cables. Our fiber offering includes Loose Tube (Armored and Non-Armored) 12-288 fiber counts, ADSS cable up to 288 fibers and Micro Air Blown Cables up to 864 fibers. Wavenet is TAA approved, and fully GR-20-CORE compliant. We are proud to say we have some of the shortest lead times in the industry, best-in-class customer service and we are large enough to handle the most demanding projects, while we are small enough to still focus on that "hands on" personal approach that many of our larger competitors wish they could offer.

Contact Information:

Nicole Devereaux

Marketing Manager, MBSI WAV

ndevereaux@mbsiwav.com



John S. Festa

Vice President of Fiber Optics, Wavenet

john.festa@wavenet.net



Zach Hubeck

Executive Vice President, Marketing, WAV and Last Mile Gear

zachh@wavonline.com



