U.S. Bank Joins the Open Invention Network

DURHAM, N.C., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Invention Network (OIN), the organization formed to safeguard open source software (OSS) and now the largest patent non-aggression community in history, announced today that U.S. Bank has joined as a community member. U.S. Bank is the largest regional bank in the United States by assets and an industry leader in creating innovative solutions to serve customers. Joining OIN signals the bank’s continued support of cooperative technology development, as it uses open source software to advance the digital experiences available to customers that help them in their financial lives.

“In financial services, digital innovators increasingly rely on open source technologies for building and integrating feature-rich platforms,” said Keith Bergelt, CEO of Open Invention Network. “As one of the largest U.S. banks, and a leading developer and investor in Fintech, we are pleased that U.S. Bank is committed to patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies.”

“We have an unrelenting focus to put customers at the center of what we do,” said Don Relyea, chief innovation officer at U.S. Bank. “Incorporating open source software is one of the ways we implement the best technologies in our systems to deliver services and experiences that our customers value and trust. At U.S. Bank, we are committed to technology innovation, and we are proud to join the Open Invention Network and support its role in protecting open source software.”

As a community, OIN members practice patent non-aggression in core Linux and adjacent open source technologies by cross-licensing Linux System patents to one another on a royalty-free basis. Patents owned by Open Invention Network are similarly licensed royalty-free to any organization that agrees not to assert its patents against the Linux System. Please join our community. The membership form and the OIN license agreement can be signed online at http://www.j-oin.net/.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 70,000 employees and $601 billion in assets as of September 30, 2022, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. The Minneapolis-based company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses: Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; Corporate & Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Investment Services. The company has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, social responsibility, and customer service, including being named one of the 2022 World’s Most Ethical Companies and Fortune’s most admired superregional bank. Learn more at usbank.com/about.

About Open Invention Network

Open Invention Network (OIN) is the largest patent non-aggression community in history and supports freedom of action in Linux as a key element of open source software (OSS). Patent non-aggression in core technologies is a cultural norm within OSS. The litmus test for authentic behavior in the OSS community includes OIN membership. Funded by Google, IBM, NEC, Philips, Sony, SUSE, and Toyota, OIN has more than 3,700 community members. The OIN patent license and member cross-licenses are available royalty-free to any party that joins the OIN community.

