Inmar Intelligence Recognized For Leadership in Innovation and Sustainability

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inmar Intelligence, a leading data and technology company, today announced that it has earned nationwide recognition for its continued focus on sustainability and innovation. As the largest reverse logistics and retail liquidator in North America, Inmar Intelligence is trusted by retailers and brands across the U.S. to help them create better shopper experiences through reliable, dynamic post-purchase solutions that take people, planet and purpose into account.

“Not only do we work to build a better future and protect the planet through innovative solutions, we also keep customers at the center of our approach by creating better shopper experiences and greater efficiencies,” said Thomas Borders, VP & General Manager, Product Lifecycle Cloud at Inmar Intelligence. “Sustainability is no longer a nice to have but a key business priority for companies and their customers alike, which is why we create adaptable solutions and services that maximize value recovery, reduce costs and greenhouse gas emissions, and keep products out of landfills.”

As the leading source for efficient and sustainable returns management, Inmar Intelligence continues to be awarded for its advancements in reverse logistics. The company recently won a Progressive Grocer Impact Award for Sustainability and Resource Conservation. Inmar Intelligence also received the Building a Sustainable Future Award from Supply Chain & Procurement for its contributions to the environment through innovative sustainable practices.

“Our data tells us that the overwhelming majority of consumers care about practicing sustainability in their everyday life. Sixty-six percent of shoppers are willing to accept longer delivery schedules to be more eco-friendly, and 73 percent of shoppers are more inclined to shop with retailers that offer sustainable returns practices. With consumers prioritizing sustainable business practices, it’s more important now than ever before for businesses to invest in green solutions,” said Borders.

Inmar Intelligence’s environmental stewardship is evident in our sustainability outcomes:

Less than 1% of the returned products that Inmar Intelligence processes are sent to landfills.

7.7 million kilowatt hours of energy are produced from Inmar Intelligence’s waste-to-energy annually.

14,060 barrels of oil are saved annually using Inmar Intelligence’s waste-to-energy programs.

1 million pounds of unused or expired prescription drugs have been saved from improper disposal since the 2017 inception of Inmar Intelligence’s Consumer Drug Take-Back program, helping to protect the water supply.

200 million pounds of material is kept from landfills every year through Inmar Intelligence’s returns management and liquidation programs.

28 million pounds of clients’ cardboard boxes are recycled by Inmar Intelligence return facilities each year.

About Inmar Intelligence

Through curiosity and the intelligent use of data and technology, we make businesses smarter to create better experiences that enrich consumers’ lives. We provide innovative marketing technology and services, with advanced personalization, that creates value for consumers, retailers and brands. By designing, building and operating reliable, dynamic media and incentives solutions, we create greater efficiencies and enable connections that unlock the potential of sophisticated marketplaces. This focus is why we have been the trusted partner to so many retailers and brands for more than 40 years.



For more information about Inmar, please follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook, or call (866) 440-6917.