Data Storage Corporation Reports 14% Increase in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We continue to witness strong year-over-year sales growth, as evidenced by our revenue of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 14%. Notably, our revenue for the nine-month period increased 80% to $17.9 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Our decades of experience providing an array of multi-cloud information technology solutions, properly allocated investments, and highly skilled employees have been the foundation to our success and has allowed us to establish a leadership position as more and more companies migrate their IBM Power infrastructure and disaster recovery to the cloud. We are actively penetrating billion-dollar markets, while executing on our strategy of securing high-margin, recurring, subscription-based cloud and managed services contracts. While we achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, we are undertaking activities that we anticipate will further improve our margins and profitability, as well as accelerate our growth, including realigning management and streamlining operations. Overall, we have maintained a solid balance sheet with over $11 million of cash and cash equivalents providing us sufficient runway to execute on our growth strategy and further penetrate these large markets.”

About Data Storage Corporation
The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity solutions from six data centers in the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security, telecommunications, and IT services. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.DTST.com/. Twitter: @DataStorageCorp

Safe Harbor Provision
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS


         
  September
30, 2022		 December
31, 2021
  (Unaudited)  
ASSETS        
Current Assets:        
Cash and cash equivalents $11,281,703  $12,135,803 
Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $12,476 and $30,000 in 2022 and 2021, respectively)  2,011,166   2,384,367 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  868,019   536,401 
Total Current Assets  14,160,888   15,056,571 
         
Property and Equipment:        
Property and equipment  7,103,795   6,595,236 
Less—Accumulated depreciation  (4,732,846)  (4,657,765)
Net Property and Equipment  2,370,949   1,937,471 
         
Other Assets:        
Goodwill  6,560,671   6,560,671 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  276,465   422,318 
Other assets  166,248   103,226 
Intangible assets, net  2,045,375   2,254,566 
Total Other Assets  9,048,759   9,340,781 
         
Total Assets $25,580,596  $26,334,823 
         
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT        
Current Liabilities:        
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $1,490,877  $1,343,391 
Deferred revenue  71,037   366,859 
Finance leases payable  381,043   216,299 
Finance leases payable related party  719,364   839,793 
Operating lease liabilities short term  186,645   205,414 
Total Current Liabilities  2,848,966   2,971,756 
         
Operating lease liabilities  97,354   226,344 
Finance leases payable  346,622   157,424 
Finance leases payable related party  281,030   364,654 
Total Long Term Liabilities  725,006   748,422 
         
Total Liabilities  3,573,972   3,720,178 
         
Commitments and contingencies        
         
Stockholders’ Equity:        
Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively      
Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,822,127 and 6,693,793 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively  6,822   6,694 
Additional paid in capital  38,891,891   38,241,155 
Accumulated deficit  (16,759,284)  (15,530,576)
Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders' Equity  22,139,429   22,717,273 
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary  (132,805)  (102,628)
Total Stockholder’s Equity  22,006,624   22,614,645 
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $25,580,596  $26,334,823 


 
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)


                 
  Three Months Ended
September 30,		 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2022 2021 2022 2021
         
Sales $4,419,285  $3,860,258  $17,904,233  $9,963,198 
                 
Cost of sales  2,566,984   2,317,668   11,847,460   5,805,368 
                 
Gross Profit  1,852,301   1,542,590   6,056,773   4,157,830 
                 
Selling, general and administrative  2,075,525   1,874,258   7,129,595   4,549,499 
                 
Loss from Operations  (223,224)  (331,668)  (1,072,822)  (391,669)
                 
Other Income (Expense)                
Interest expense, net  (29,739)  (15,726)  (186,063)  (97,392)
Loss on disposal of equipment           (29,732)
Gain on forgiveness of debt     481,977      789,277 
Total Other Income (Expense)  (29,739)  466,251   (186,063)  662,153 
                 
Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes  (252,963)  134,583   (1,258,885)  270,484 
                 
Provision for income taxes            
                 
Net Income (Loss)  (252,963)  134,583   (1,258,885)  270,484 
                 
Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary  7,344   1,047   30,177   6,358 
                 
Net Income (Loss) attributable to Data Storage Corp  (245,619)  135,630   (1,228,708)  276,842 
                 
Preferred Stock Dividends           (63,683)
                 
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $(245,619) $135,630  $(1,228,708) $213,159 
                 
Earnings per Share – Basic $(0.04) $0.02  $(0.18) $0.05 
Earning pers Share – Diluted $(0.04) $0.02  $(0.18) $0.05 
Weighted Average Number of Shares – Basic  6,822,127   6,350,826   6,759,247   4,530,188 
Weighted Average Number of Shares – Diluted  6,822,127   6,482,577   6,759,247   4,720,546 


CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(Unaudited)

         
  Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2022 2021
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:        
Net Income (Loss) $(1,258,885) $270,484 
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization  932,328   947,669 
Stock based compensation  643,930   120,252 
Gain on forgiveness of debt     (789,277)
Loss on disposal of equipment     29,732 
Changes in Assets and Liabilities:        
Accounts receivable  373,201   106,797 
Other assets  (63,023  (344
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  (331,618)  (154,912)
Right of use asset  145,853   (227,732)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  147,487   (206,385)
Deferred revenue  (295,822)  (151,103)
Deferred tax liability     (19,362)
Operating lease liability  (147,759)  227,226 
Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities  145,692   153,045 
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:        
Capital expenditures  (62,564)  (418,422)
Cash acquired in business acquisition     212,068 
Cash consideration for business acquisition     (6,149,343)
Net Cash Used in Investing Activities  (62,564)  (6,355,697)
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:        
Proceeds from line of credit     50,000 
Repayments of finance lease obligations related party  (644,209)  (886,189)
Repayments of finance lease obligations  (299,954)  (111,995)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock with warrants     16,944,380 
Cash received for the exercised of warrants     3,381,271 
Cash received for the exercised of options  6,935    
Repayments of Dividend payable     (1,179,357)
Repayment of line of credit     (24)
Net Cash (Used in) Provided by Financing Activities  (937,228)  18,198,086 
         
Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents  (854,100)  11,995,434 
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period  12,135,803   893,598 
         
Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period $11,281,703  $12,889,032 
Supplemental Disclosures:        
Cash paid for interest $100,482  $92,779 
Cash paid for income taxes $  $ 
Non-cash investing and financing activities:        
Accrual of preferred stock dividend $  $63,683 
Assets acquired by finance lease $1,094,051  $50,000 