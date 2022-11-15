Data Storage Corporation Reports 14% Increase in Revenue for the Third Quarter of 2022

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Data Storage Corporation (Nasdaq: DTST) (“DSC” and the “Company”), a provider of diverse business continuity solutions for disaster-recovery, cloud infrastructure, cyber-security, and IT services, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Chuck Piluso, CEO of Data Storage Corporation, commented, “We continue to witness strong year-over-year sales growth, as evidenced by our revenue of $4.4 million for the third quarter of 2022, representing an increase of 14%. Notably, our revenue for the nine-month period increased 80% to $17.9 million when compared to the same period in 2021. Our decades of experience providing an array of multi-cloud information technology solutions, properly allocated investments, and highly skilled employees have been the foundation to our success and has allowed us to establish a leadership position as more and more companies migrate their IBM Power infrastructure and disaster recovery to the cloud. We are actively penetrating billion-dollar markets, while executing on our strategy of securing high-margin, recurring, subscription-based cloud and managed services contracts. While we achieved positive adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, we are undertaking activities that we anticipate will further improve our margins and profitability, as well as accelerate our growth, including realigning management and streamlining operations. Overall, we have maintained a solid balance sheet with over $11 million of cash and cash equivalents providing us sufficient runway to execute on our growth strategy and further penetrate these large markets.”

The Company plans to host a conference call at 10:00 am ET today, November 15th, 2022, to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022, as well as corporate progress and other developments.

The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll-free 888-506-0062 for U.S. callers or for international callers +1 973-528-0011 and entering access code: 538563. A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2763/47023, or on the Company’s News & Events section of the website, https://www.dtst.com/news-events/ir-calendar.

A webcast replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website (www.DTST.com) through November 15th, 2023. A telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through November 29th, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering conference ID: 47023.

About Data Storage Corporation

The Company provides a broad range of premium business continuity solutions from six data centers in the USA and Canada. The Company serves its clients with cloud infrastructure, disaster recovery, cyber security, telecommunications, and IT services. Clients look to Data Storage Corporation to ensure disaster recovery, business continuity, enhance cyber security, and meet increasing industry, state, and federal regulations. The Company markets to businesses, government, education, and the healthcare industry.

For more information, please visit http://www.DTST.com/. Twitter: @DataStorageCorp

Safe Harbor Provision

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created thereby. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. These risks should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was initially made. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





September

30, 2022 December

31, 2021 (Unaudited) ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,281,703 $ 12,135,803 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $12,476 and $30,000 in 2022 and 2021, respectively) 2,011,166 2,384,367 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 868,019 536,401 Total Current Assets 14,160,888 15,056,571 Property and Equipment: Property and equipment 7,103,795 6,595,236 Less—Accumulated depreciation (4,732,846 ) (4,657,765 ) Net Property and Equipment 2,370,949 1,937,471 Other Assets: Goodwill 6,560,671 6,560,671 Operating lease right-of-use assets 276,465 422,318 Other assets 166,248 103,226 Intangible assets, net 2,045,375 2,254,566 Total Other Assets 9,048,759 9,340,781 Total Assets $ 25,580,596 $ 26,334,823 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' DEFICIT Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 1,490,877 $ 1,343,391 Deferred revenue 71,037 366,859 Finance leases payable 381,043 216,299 Finance leases payable related party 719,364 839,793 Operating lease liabilities short term 186,645 205,414 Total Current Liabilities 2,848,966 2,971,756 Operating lease liabilities 97,354 226,344 Finance leases payable 346,622 157,424 Finance leases payable related party 281,030 364,654 Total Long Term Liabilities 725,006 748,422 Total Liabilities 3,573,972 3,720,178 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ Equity: Preferred stock, Series A par value $.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 0 and 0 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively — — Common stock, par value $.001; 250,000,000 shares authorized; 6,822,127 and 6,693,793 shares issued and outstanding in 2022 and 2021, respectively 6,822 6,694 Additional paid in capital 38,891,891 38,241,155 Accumulated deficit (16,759,284 ) (15,530,576 ) Total Data Storage Corp Stockholders' Equity 22,139,429 22,717,273 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary (132,805 ) (102,628 ) Total Stockholder’s Equity 22,006,624 22,614,645 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 25,580,596 $ 26,334,823





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Sales $ 4,419,285 $ 3,860,258 $ 17,904,233 $ 9,963,198 Cost of sales 2,566,984 2,317,668 11,847,460 5,805,368 Gross Profit 1,852,301 1,542,590 6,056,773 4,157,830 Selling, general and administrative 2,075,525 1,874,258 7,129,595 4,549,499 Loss from Operations (223,224 ) (331,668 ) (1,072,822 ) (391,669 ) Other Income (Expense) Interest expense, net (29,739 ) (15,726 ) (186,063 ) (97,392 ) Loss on disposal of equipment — — — (29,732 ) Gain on forgiveness of debt — 481,977 — 789,277 Total Other Income (Expense) (29,739 ) 466,251 (186,063 ) 662,153 Income (Loss) before provision for income taxes (252,963 ) 134,583 (1,258,885 ) 270,484 Provision for income taxes — — — — Net Income (Loss) (252,963 ) 134,583 (1,258,885 ) 270,484 Non-controlling interest in consolidated subsidiary 7,344 1,047 30,177 6,358 Net Income (Loss) attributable to Data Storage Corp (245,619 ) 135,630 (1,228,708 ) 276,842 Preferred Stock Dividends — — — (63,683 ) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders $ (245,619 ) $ 135,630 $ (1,228,708 ) $ 213,159 Earnings per Share – Basic $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.05 Earning pers Share – Diluted $ (0.04 ) $ 0.02 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.05 Weighted Average Number of Shares – Basic 6,822,127 6,350,826 6,759,247 4,530,188 Weighted Average Number of Shares – Diluted 6,822,127 6,482,577 6,759,247 4,720,546





CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited)