Auddia Provides Corporate Update and Investor Call Today

BOULDER, CO, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) (NASDAQ: AUUDW) ("Auddia" or the "Company”), developer of a proprietary AI platform for audio and innovative technologies for podcasts that is reinventing how consumers engage with audio, today provided a corporate update, and will hold an investor call and webcast at 10:30 am ET today.

Jeff Thramann, founder and executive chairman, stated, “We are excited to provide this corporate update as we achieve the critical milestone of transitioning to a revenue generating company. The past year has resulted in tremendous progress, highlighted by the on-time national launch of faidr on February 15th and the subsequent release of key cost-per-install and monthly user metrics that exceeded expectations. The last 120 days have seen an intense all-hands-on-deck effort by the team to optimize the core metrics needed to support a viable business. Although the optimization process will continue in perpetuity, the results we have seen across Q3 and Q4 to date have given us the confidence to provide revenue guidance for the first time. A major milestone for the company. We look forward to providing the details and further growth updates on the webcast.”

Management will cover the following key updates:

– Review 2022 milestones and reveal the 2023 product strategy for faidr

– Outline the differences between the free and premium experience and confirm initial pricing of $5.99 per month

– Announce the results-to-date for the key metrics that drive the business and provide guidance on those metrics for 2023 as follows:

Cost-per-install (CPI) at $2.40 – projected to decrease to $1.80 through 1H 2023

30-day retention at 6% – projected to increase to 10% through 1H 2023

Preliminary subscription conversion rates at 8.5% – projected to increase to 12% through 1H 2023

Free tier user growth expected to increase to over 400K EOY

Subscriber growth expected to increase to over 50K EOY

Revenue expected to range between $1M and $1.2M EOY with an annual run rate revenue of $3.25M - $3.9M going into 2024

– Discuss the recent $12M funding initiatives put in place to finance the 2023 growth plan

$2M non-convertible, six-month (extendable to 12 months), term debt from an existing affiliate investor with 15% private warrant coverage, strike price at 150% of 11/11/2022 closing price, and fixed, undiscounted conversion price on optional OID & interest conversions

$10M equity line at a 3% discount and 1.5% commitment shares, with commitment shares subject to a trading restriction of 10% of daily volume

