Parabellum Esports, React Gaming’s subsidiary partners with Viral Nation

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- React Gaming Group Inc. (“React Gaming” or the “Corporation”) (TSXV: RGG, OTCQB: ITMZF) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Parabellum Esports, has partnered with Viral Nation, a global digital media innovation group, with the purpose of helping Parabellum scale by securing global partnership and sponsorship opportunities, as well as representing its business interests within the esports ecosystem.

“We are excited to have a world-class agency like Viral Nation represent our business interests and brand opportunities within the esports space,” said Chris Lamarucciola, CEO of Parabellum Esports. “Having an agency on board will allow us to focus on what we do best: putting out high performance competitive teams.”

“This partnership is part of our strategy to grow Parabellum’s business by leveraging Viral Nation’s expertise in building brand awareness and securing global partnerships to increase revenue,” said Leigh Hughes, CEO of React Gaming. “Viral Nation’s outstanding track record and impressive list of clients show their capacity to get the job done.”

“Parabellum Esports has done an excellent job of scaling its business in such a short amount of time,” said Joe Gagliese, Co-Founder and CEO at Viral Nation. “We are thrilled to be working with them to bring more brand partners into the world of esports and showcase how vibrant and exciting this growing online community of talented individuals is.”

Viral Nation will serve as the Parabellum Esports agency of record and provide the organization with its expertise in esports talent management, team sponsorships, brand development and consulting services.

About Viral Nation

Viral Nation is a global digital media innovation group that powers the social ecosystem through integrated solutions that align strategy, talent, media, and technology. Viral Nation includes full-service digital and social agency, VN Marketing; creator and athlete-influencer management agencies, VN Talent and VN Sports; and software division, VN Tech.

As the global leader in influencer marketing, Viral Nation’s diverse, multidisciplinary team is proud to fuel growth for the world’s leading brands, including Anheuser-Busch, The Coca Cola Company, Disney, Hasbro, Meta (formerly Facebook), Tencent, Tim Hortons, TJX, Uber, and Vivid Seats. For more information, please visit www.viralnation.com .

About Parabellum Esports

Founded in 2020, Parabellum is a Canadian Professional Esports Organization that operates professional teams in the North American League of the Rainbow Six Siege, Circuito Feminino in Brazil, Rocket League RLCS SAM and CSGO Feminino Brazil. We also have a full content team with content creators and streamers from all over North America. Parabellum also runs Northern Shield Academy, which gives amateur players coaching, mentorships and paths to move their esports career forward. For more information, come check us out at parabellumesports.com .

About React Gaming Group

React Gaming Group (TSXV: RGG) (OTCQB: ITMZF) is a publicly traded holding company that stands at the forefront of the esports and iGaming industry. By investing in innovative technologies that enhance tournaments, teams, and wagering, we provide our users with gaming platforms that produce non-stop action, exciting outcomes, and unparalleled enjoyment. Through the use of intelligent data, we also connect our sponsors to robust communities within the rapidly evolving industry, ensuring maximum engagement and substantial reward. For more information, please visit us at reactgaming.ca and follow us on LinkedIn , Twitter , Instagram and YouTube .

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, and contingencies. These statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “may”, “should”, “will”, “could”, “intend”, “estimate”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “believe” or “continue”, or the negative thereof or similar variations, and include but are not limited to the statements regarding the completion of the Private Placement, payment of a finder’s fee in connection with the Private Placement, the securities to be issued under the Private Placement, closing the Private Placement in tranches, the offering jurisdictions of the Private Placement, effecting the Share Consolidation, mailing of the information circular, and receipt of approval from the TSXV with respect to the Private Placement and Share Consolidation. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. The Corporation’s statements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and conditions, many of which are outside of the Corporation’s control, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding the Corporation’s activities, including: that the Corporation’s assumptions in making forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect; general adverse market conditions and competition; the inability to finance operations and/or obtain any future strategic investment necessary to implement new technologies; the inability to build a sustainable, conscientious company with a stronger presence online through new products in esports and gaming; the inability to obtain, or maintain, gaming license(s); and that market conditions related to the COVID-19 pandemic may negatively affect the outcome of the business or operations of the Corporation, including its results and financial condition. Except as required by securities law, the Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

REACT GAMING GROUP INC.

Leigh Hughes

1-514-861-1881

info@reactgaming.ca