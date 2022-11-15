Global Hair Gel Market Size to reach USD 6.2 Billion by 2030 | CAGR 7.7%; Spherical Insights & Consulting

New York, United States , Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Hair Gel Market Size Was USD 4.3 Billion In 2021 And Is Projected to Reach USD 6.2 Billion By 2030, Exhibiting A CAGR of 7.7% as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market over the forecast period and the North America is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global hair gel market.

The rise in the number of men and women experiencing hair problems is one of the main causes driving the expansion of the hair gel industry, which helps protect hair. The introduction of new products containing herbal elements that are beneficial to the scalp boosts market growth. Consumers choose goods that contain botanical extracts such as essential oils, antioxidants, and scent additives. The primary drivers of this industry are herbal goods. Also, the working-class population is rapidly growing, which is predicted to boost product demand as long working hours, increased travel, and a poor work-life balance raise stress, which contributes to dandruff and hair loss. For instance, Arata offers natural hair gel filled with organic flaxseed extracts, vegetable extracts, and flower extracts, among other natural extracts. Apart from natural substances, preservatives are a significant source of concern. As a result, demand for natural-ingredient-based hair gels is increasing in both developed and developing countries.

The cream segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global hair gel market owing to the need for active ingredients is boosted by the demand for natural products or awareness of the benefits of natural and organic components in hair gel. Natural components are quite popular in hair care products, and many companies are launching products with active natural ingredients to entice customers. Natural organic hair gel is healthy and protects hair from harm. The men segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global hair gel market due to men are more conscious about their hair styles and to prevent their hair from damage. Offers long-lasting aroma and holds the style precisely without drying the hair totally. The convenience stores segment is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global hair gel market due to easy availability and accessibility of the products to which individuals remain satisfied.

Browse key industry insights spread across 187 pages with 117 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Hair Gel Market Size , Share And Global Trend By Form (Water, Cream & Others), By Gender (Men & Women), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialist Retailers, Online); By Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America, The Uk, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest Of Europe, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest Of Southeast Asia), Saudi Arabia, Uae, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest Of Middle East & Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Rest Of Latin America) – Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends And Forecast, 2021-2030” in detail along with the table of contents.

North America is expected to dominate the market share in 2020 of global hair gel market. The regional market has benefited by frequent usage of hair gels by both working and non-working individuals. As a result of the widespread prevalence of style awareness in the region, there is a growing need for hair gel. The market for hair gel is expected to rise at a steady rate, owing to the growing demand for unique and varied products. Working professionals in the region are increasingly preferring foreign brands, necessitating a premium hair gel market. Furthermore, hair gels are a daily necessity for millennial who utilize them to look attractive and avoid having their hair mess up for any cause throughout the working hours.

Key Companies & Recent Developments: The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Companies Covered: L’Oreal, Arata, Himalaya Wellness Company, UNILEVER, SET WET, Henkel, mandom corp, Unilever, Beauty Elite Group, Kérastase, Wella Operations US LLC, Maestro's Classic, Watsons, Syoss and others 30+ prominent key players we have added in the final report.

