Automotive Usage-based Insurance (UBI) in Europe-5, Forecast to 2028

Insurance companies’ telematics adoption is revolutionizing the automotive insurance industry with relevant and innovative insurance policies for customers.



Unlike the west, the European insurance industry is driven by regional companies and significant partnerships between insurers and telematics providers, which will accelerate automotive UBI growth during the forecast period (2022-2028). A key trend observed in the European industry is the rising number of InsurTechs in the insurance domain; these companies are transforming business models and looking at new ways of data gathering and sharing with improved means of connectivity and data communication across OEMs, TSPs, and insurance providers.This This research service analyzes the Europe-5 automotive UBI market.



It provides an overview of select automotive insurance companies that provide UBI policies across these countries, including DirectLine Insurance, Allianz SE, Unipolsai Assicurazioni S.p.A, Generali, and Ergo.



While Italy continues to dominate the connected insurance market in Europe, regional companies in the United Kingdom and Germany are leaving no stone unturned to bring about realistic UBI plans to suit the social shift in the post-pandemic era.

