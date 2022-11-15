New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prairie to Plate: Impact Analysis of Blockchain on the Global Livestock Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362471/?utm_source=GNW





This report captures the current trends in the industry, the drivers and restraints for implementing blockchain in the livestock industry, and key players that can support implementing blockchain along the livestock value chain.Blockchain can impact the whole prairie-to-plate livestock value chain:

•Improves efficiency and recording keeping at farms

•Makes livestock payments and insurance claims more secure and faster

•Improves food supply chain traceability

•Ensures food quality by securing certificates and quality information

•Helps customers see the necessary food information easily

•Democratizes the livestock marketBased on analysis, supply chain traceability, certifications, and the ability to scan and know food information are the most impactful blockchain applications.



This report does not address all livestock industry challenges but does indicate how blockchain could resolve a few of them.

