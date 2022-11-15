Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Global Market Report 2022: Increasing Utilization of CTC in Patient Screening for Metastasis Drives Growth

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global circulating tumor cells (CTC) market size reached US$ 9.54 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 18.24 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.41% during 2021-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



Circulating tumor cells (CTC) are cancer cells that split away from the primary tumor and appear in the circulatory system as singular units or clusters. They have different biological phenotypes, such as epithelial, mesenchymal, and mixed epithelial-mesenchymal. CTC levels in a patient's blood can allow early detection of cancer and act as a prognostic indicator. As they are in minimal quantity, several technologies are used for the isolation, enrichment, and detection of CTC, such as immunocapture, size-based separation, density-based separation, and microscopy. It also has wide-ranging applications in liquid biopsy, cancer research, drug development, and clinical biomarkers.



Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market Trends:



increasing prevalence of cancer due to genetic disorders, rising alcohol consumption, and rapid lifestyle changes are key factors driving the market growth. CTC assists in the early identification and real-time monitoring of lung, breast, digestive tract, and prostate cancer. In line with this, the increasing utilization of CTC in patient screening for metastasis and preclinical studies of new cancer drugs is favoring the market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for minimally invasive (MI) diagnostic procedures and widespread adoption of CTC-based liquid biopsy to enable rapid recovery and limit trauma are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Apart from this, the introduction of nanotechnology to improve the sensitivity and efficiency of CTC isolation and detection is providing an impetus to market growth. Moreover, increasing utilization in medical research to develop cell culture models for drug screening, disease modeling, genome editing, and tumor immunity is creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the increasing awareness amongst healthcare professionals and patients about the importance of early cancer diagnosis is positively influencing the market growth. Other factors, including rapid advancements in biomedical imaging and bioengineering technology, extensive research and development (R&D) activities, and the rising demand for preventive medicine and companion diagnostics, are anticipated to drive the market growth.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Technology:

CTC Detection and Enrichment Method

CTC Direct Detection Methods

CTC Analysis

Breakup by Application:

Clinical/Liquid Biopsy

Risk Assessment

Screening and Monitoring

Research

Cancer Stem Cell and Tumorigenesis Research

Drug/Therapy Development

Breakup by Product:

Kits and Reagents

Blood Collection Tubes

Devices and Systems

Breakup by Specimen:

Blood

Bone Marrow

Other Body Fluids

Breakup by End User:

Hospital and Clinics

Research and Academic Institutes

Diagnostic Centres

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

