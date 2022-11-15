New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Technology Breakthroughs Enabling Battery Management Systems" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362464/?utm_source=GNW





But the regular changes in battery chemistry and increased compactness may compromise safe operation.



This is why battery manufacturers are now resorting to battery management systems (BMSs). A BMS has become crucial to reduce costs, enhance usable capacity, improve performance and life, and ensure safety.This study focuses on BMS architectures and technologies that find applications in the 4 major areas of electric vehicles, battery energy storage systems, end-of-life batteries, and battery research and manufacturing.



The research describes major technology trends, growth drivers, and restraints in the BMS industry.



It also offers a detailed technology and growth opportunity analysis.



It covers key stakeholders involved in the development of innovative solutions for modern BMS controllers, an analysis of the global patent landscape for modern BMS technologies, the key patent owners/applicants, and the major areas of research.

