Worldwide Smart Sleep Tracking Products Industry to 2028 - Surge in Demand for Smart Wearables, Backed by the Increasing Number of Internet Users is Expected to Drive Growth

The global smart sleep tracking products market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 17.50% over the forecast period, i.e., 2020 - 2028.

Factors such as the growing ageing population worldwide, followed by the surge in demand for smart wearables, backed by the increasing number of internet users are expected to drive the growth of the market in the coming years.

Additionally, the market growth can also be attributed to the increasing concern for sleep-related disorders and therefore the rising need to monitor the sleep activities so as to avoid different types of lifestyle diseases. The market is estimated to garner a revenue of about USD 11230 Million by the end of 2028, up from a revenue of near to USD 2630 Million in the year 2019.



The global smart sleep tracking products market is segmented into numerous segments, which include segmentation by product, connectivity, price range, end-user, distribution channel, and by region. By product, the market is segmented into smart pillows, under mattress embedded sensors, smart mattress, strip based sleep trackers, bedside sleep trackers, and wearable sleep trackers. By the end of 2028, the wearable sleep trackers segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of more than USD 5170 Million. Moreover, in the year 2019, the segment garnered a revenue of close to USD 1160 Million.



On the basis of regional analysis, the global smart sleep tracking products market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. By the end of 2028, the market in North America is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of around USD 4500 Million. Moreover, in the year 2019, the market generated a revenue of near to USD 1010 Million.



Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global smart sleep tracking products market that are included in our report are Withings SA, Apple Inc., Fitbit Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sleep Number Corporation, SAMSUNG, URGOTECH, Nokia Corporation, and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Definition and Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Drivers

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

3.4. Trends



4. Industry Analysis

4.1. Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

4.2. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.3. End User Analysis

4.4. Pricing Analysis



5. Global Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market

5.1. Market Overview - Value & Volume Sales (2019-2028)

5.2. Market Segmentation by:

5.2.1. Product

5.2.1.1. Smart Pillow

5.2.1.1.1. Foam

5.2.1.1.2. Wool/Cotton

5.2.1.1.3. Latex

5.2.1.1.4. Others

5.2.1.2. Under Mattress Sensor

5.2.1.3. Smart Mattress

5.2.1.3.1. Foam

5.2.1.3.2. Airbend

5.2.1.3.3. Spring

5.2.1.3.4. Hybrid

5.2.1.4. Strip Based Sleep Tracker

5.2.1.5. Bed Side Tracker

5.2.1.6. Wearable

5.2.1.6.1. Smart Watch

5.2.1.6.2. Ring

5.2.1.6.3. Head Band

5.2.1.6.4. Mask

5.2.1.6.5. Others

5.2.2. Connectivity

5.2.2.1. Wi-Fi Connected

5.2.2.2. Bluetooth Connected

5.2.3. Pricing Range

5.2.3.1. Economy

5.2.3.2. Medium

5.2.3.3. Premium

5.2.4. End-User

5.2.4.1. Homecare

5.2.4.2. Healthcare Facilities

5.2.4.3. Rehabilitation & Long-Term Care Providers

5.2.5. Distribution Channel

5.2.5.1. Online

5.2.5.2. Offline

5.2.5.2.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket

5.2.5.2.2. Specialty Stores

5.2.5.2.3. Retail Stores

5.2.5.2.4. Others

5.2.6. Region

5.2.6.1. North America

5.2.6.2. Europe

5.2.6.3. Asia Pacific

5.2.6.4. Latin America

5.2.6.5. Middle East & Africa

6. North America Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market

7. Europe Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market

8. Asia Pacific Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market

9. Latin America Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market

10. Middle East & Africa Smart Sleep Tracking Products Market

11. Competitive Landscape

