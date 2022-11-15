New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Safety Products Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362638/?utm_source=GNW



The global baby safety products market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period on account of increasing number of working parents, and surging number of birth rates, globally.Product innovation is a prominent trend that is anticipated to affect organic growth throughout the projected period.



Baby safety companies must undergo extensive testing before introducing and launching their products in the market. Therefore, government is also passing stronger laws and guidelines controlling baby safety goods to increase protection against babies.

Various baby safety equipment offered in the market, such as Baby Monitors, Baby Car Seats, baby strollers, and others provide safety as well as comfort to the babies when the parents are not around or while traveling.Furthermore, the government of various countries has taken several steps to ensure these goods are safe for infants.



For instance, the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) Regulation Nos. 44 and 129 have established requirements for child restraint systems, and each infant car seat must comply with these standards to be used in Europe. Moreover, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), which is a US Government Body strongly advises parents to keep their child in a government approved child restraint systems or other devices during the flight. A CRS is a hard-backed child safety seat that is used in both motor vehicles and aircraft. Therefore, FAA advises parents to use CRS during all flight phases to choose the optimal safety option.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects in the first half of 2020, this represents a sizable market growth compared to the growth estimates for 2019. For instance, as a means of preventing the spread of the virus, the use of products like baby monitors to record the child’s activities while in isolation and baby car seats increased as the parents switched from public to private transportation.

Ease of Availability Fueling the Market Growth

The market is expanding as a result of the wide availability of various products to satisfy particular needs linked to baby weight and age requirements as well as the rising popularity of the internet channel. The online channel is experiencing the fastest growth rate as it offers different products on a single platform with their description, details, brand, specification, etc., and it has given merchants an alternative to the conventional store. For instance, the brand Chicco launched its e-commerce website to make its products available directly to customers anywhere in India. The website offers different product categories such as fashion, travel (strollers, high chairs, Baby Car Seats), and toys, in a single place. Moreover, Adorable Tots, a UK-based baby safety products company also provides different products on their website. The company offers a wide range of Baby Car Seats, Pushchairs & Prams, Feeding & Caring, rain covers, foot muffs, etc.

Innovating Offerings Aiding the Market Growth

A significant factor in the market’s growth is the accelerating demand for baby safety goods, especially after Covid 19 Pandemic.The launch of innovative products by major companies accelerates demand, combined with companies’ collaborations with e-commerce platforms further leading to market expansion.



For example, Safe-O-Kid is a baby-safe product brand in India, therefore, the company launched its baby helmet in order to protect toddlers learning to sit, walk, crawl, or play this product is fueled by innovation, safety, value, convenience, and gives comfort to growing children. Furthermore, iBaby, a California-based baby safety products brand launched smart feature Baby Monitors, which has certain features like a built-in moonlight soother lighting, monitoring of the surroundings (such as temperature, humidity, air quality), baby record keeping, individualized alerts, alarms for feeding and changing diapers, inviting users, privacy settings and CO2 sensors are all included in this intelligent baby monitor.

Technological Upgradations Driving the Market Growth

The development in technology has made hectic life more convenient with the gadgets like baby monitors, which allow parents and infants to communicate in real-time.The industry is anticipated to grow as working professionals and nuclear families accept these gadgets more.



Players gradually shift towards online options to boost their visibility and achieve a competitive advantage. A company like Britax Child Safety, Inc., a well-known American supplier of child passenger safety equipment, launched the Marathon ClickTight adjustable car seat that comes with streamlined and fashionable fabric designs which are flame-retardant-free, machine washable, and dryable. Moreover, the Bangalore-based company created the Angel Child Monitoring as it came up with a product like a mobile phone with can be carried easily by children and it is a GPS and GSM-enabled device that parents can use to track. Additionally, it gives parents access to information about a child’s current environment. They can call on this device, and although it doesn’t ring, the call is immediately answered, allowing parents to hear everything that is going on around the child.

Market Segmentation

The global baby safety product market is segmented based on type, distribution channel, region, and competitional landscape.Based on type, the market is further fragmented into baby monitors, baby car seats, baby strollers, and others (toilet locks, safety gates, and plug protectors).



Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, exclusive stores, specialty stores, and online. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Artsana Spa, BRITAX ROMER Kindersicherheit GmbH, Dex Products Inc., Dorel Industries Inc., Goodbaby International Holdings Ltd., Jané Group, KidKusion Inc., Newell Brands Inc., Nuna International BV, RECARO Holding GmbH are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global baby safety products market. Various companies are offering a wide variety of baby safety products such as baby strollers, high chairs, Tricycles, ride-on toys, etc. To remain competitive in the market companies are focusing on new innovations and launches. For instance, the US-based company EVEZO recently launched the Travis Lightweight Umbrella Stroller for the safety of the babies with the aim to design a product with easy-grip handles, a quick-fold frame, and a fully reclining, multi-position backrest for strolling ease.



