Triple Hair Group announces the launch of a telehealth platform for the diagnosis and treatment of androgenic alopecia

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Triple Hair Group Inc. (“Triple Hair” or the “Company”), a company specializing in the development of innovative treatments for alopecia, is pleased to announce the launch of its own telehealth platform (hairlossrxconsult.ca) using technology from Oro Health. This new solution will allow patients in Canada to obtain a diagnosis of their condition, prescription medications for hair regrowth, as well as information on alopecia.

“Alopecia is a condition that affects many men and women around the world. Our mission is to provide rapid diagnostic tools and effective treatment solutions to help them fight this difficult condition. Our platform, designed in Quebec in collaboration with Oro Health, enables us to offer all Canadians the best available solutions for the treatment of androgenic alopecia,” said Jean-Philippe Gravel, President and CEO of Triple Hair.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with our asynchronous medicine technology in Triple Hair's new service that will allow Canadians concerned about alopecia to benefit from a consultation and treatment in the comfort of their own home,” said Dr. Émilie Bourgeault, B.Sc, M.D., Dermatologist (FRCPC), Chief Executive Officer of Oro Health.

Alopecia is an underserved global market, valued at US $7.8 billion in 2021 and estimated to reach US $14.2 billion by 2028.

About Oro Health

Oro Health provides asynchronous medicine solutions for medical specialists looking to harness the full potential of technology. By improving the quality and speed of care, physicians provide patients with greater access to their expertise, in a secure environment, when and where they choose. The mission is to improve the daily lives of patients and physicians through innovative technology solutions to ensure quality and efficiency in healthcare.



About Triple Hair

Triple Hair Group Inc. is a Canadian biotechnology company specializing in developing innovative treatments for men and women suffering from alopecia. Its mission is to provide the underserved market with clinically proven and efficient prescription and over-the-counter treatments for hair regrowth.

The Company also sells its drug-free patented products for preventing hair loss and regaining hair density in mild to moderate cases of alopecia under the brands RIZNTM (www.rizn.ca) for men, and Plenty NaturalTM (www.plentynatural.ca) for women. RIZNTM and Plenty NaturalTM allow hair loss sufferers in their early stages to access effective and natural hair growth solutions without a prescription easily.

