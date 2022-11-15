New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Landscaping Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362635/?utm_source=GNW



Global landscaping market is anticipated to register growth at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.The global landscaping market growth can be attributed to the ongoing green initiatives in several countries.



Moreover, the rapidly growing real estate sector has resulted in increased need for installation of landscaping services in front of the household or commercial property, which is expected to propel the growth of the global landscaping market.Additionally, increasing preferences for using outdoor spaces as entertainment area, lounge, walking and sitting area is bolstering the demand for landscaping products such as plants, fountains, gazebos, water etc.



Renovating and constructing the outdoor spaces not only make the infrastructure look aesthetically appealing but also increase their monetary value, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor for the global landscaping market.

Landscaping is a process that modifies the visible feature of a particular land area utilizing the art of growing plants in order to enhance the appearance of a landscape and create an innovative space for outdoor activities around the home.It is a combination of science and art complied with the knowledge of horticultural knowledge.



It primarily includes planning, laying out, and constructing gardens.

Ongoing Infrastructure Developments Fuels the Adoption of Landscaping

Rapid urbanization and infrastructural developments by both private and government sectors are providing a positive impact on the market expansion.Moreover, the growing focus on green building and innovative and smart city development is directly augmenting the demand for landscaping services across the globe.



Furthermore, aesthetic landscapes surrounding the rental homes, corporate buildings, government offices, and educational institutes are gaining traction among income clients with high per capita income.This is estimated to drive the demand for landscaping and bolster the market growth in the coming years.



Apart from this, the increasing investments by the governments of various nations in the healthcare sector to accomplish the aim of converting hospitals into green hospitals, equipped with healthy and innovative medical infrastructure is expected to boost the market growth further.

Technological Advancement Providing a Positive Outlook to the Market

The widespread availability of advanced tools, products, and plant materials, along with several discounts offered by specialty and online stores, is positively impacting the growth of the global landscaping market.Moreover, the integration of various advanced technologies with landscaping has made the management of landscaped efficient and easy.



For instance, with the use of mobile technology, one may do a range of business operations such as scheduling lawn or landscape maintenance to optimize the time and resources of the crew. In addition, the introduction of modern design software makes it simple for landscaping businesses to offer customers interactive, professional, and 3D designs.

Market Segmentation

The global landscaping market is segmented by type, installation, maintenance, service type, service, end user, competitional landscape, and regional distribution.Based on type, the market is differentiated between installation and maintenance.



The installation segment is further bifurcated into planting material, outdoor specialties, and others.The maintenance segment is further segmented into cleaning & maintenance, landscape construction, and landscape architectural services.



By service type, the market is divided between hardscape and softscape.Based on sectors, the market is fragmented into health, hospitality, office, institutional, retail, housing, and others.



Based on end users, the market is bifurcated into residential, commercial, and others. The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle east and Africa, South America.

Company Profile

Smartstone, Denison Landscaping, Asia Flora & Landscape Sdn. Bhd., Brightview Holdings Inc., Yellowstone Landscape, Ruppert Landscape, Owen Chubb Garden Landscapes Ltd, Chapel Valley Landscape Company, Clintar, and Griffon Corporation are the leading market players in global landscaping market.



