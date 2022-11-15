New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Safety Clamp Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06362634/?utm_source=GNW

The market growth can be attributed to the increasing onshore and offshore drilling activities to accommodate the rising energy demands across the globe.



Energy is the quintessential requirement across all industries and for domestic purposes. Setting up of new commercial and industrial infrastructure and increased spending on mining, manufacturing, construction, etc. and other such verticals are generating a huge power demand. Continuous initiatives by power-producing companies to extract oil & gas for reliable power generation is creating high demand for drilling equipment, including safety clamp. A safety clamp is a mechanical device that prevents the drill apparatus from falling down the drill hole or wellbore if other safety measures fail. Most safety clamp are versatile, and they can be adjusted for use with multiple types and sizes of pipe. Enhanced focus of organizations to ensure safety of both workers and materials to be extracted is supporting the high demand for safety clamp. Introduction of new varieties of safety clamp and expansion of product range of clamp by key market players to improve operator safety and target hazardous high-temperature steam lines are also adding to the market growth. Continuous efforts by numerous companies to extract metals, minerals, and subsurface aquifers at an optimum rate and safely are also anticipated to boost the growth of the global safety clamp market in the coming years.

Market Segmentation

The global safety clamp market is segmented by type, product type, location, competitive landscape, and regional distribution.Based on the type, the market is bifurcated into tubing and casing.



By product type, the market is differentiated into Type P, Type C, and Type MP.Based on location, the market is segmented into onshore and offshore.



Company Profile

Texas International, Janki Oil Tools, Autobahn Industries, Keystone Pipe Handling Tools, Premium Oilfield Technologies, General Petroleum Oil Tools, FYPE Rigid Machinery Co. Ltd., Alco Group, Shaanxi Gaoton Highlong Machinery Co. Ltd., Rbdxki Co. Ltd., etc. are the leading market players operating in the global safety clamp market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global safety clamp market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Safety Clamp Market, By Type:

o Tubing

o Casing

• Safety Clamp Market, By Product Type:

o Type T

o Type C

o Type MP

• Safety Clamp Market, By Location:

o Onshore

o Offshore

• Safety Clamp Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

o Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in global safety clamp market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

