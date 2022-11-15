Worldwide Laboratory Balances and Scales Industry to 2029 - by Product, End-user and Region

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Balances and Scales Market Analysis by Product, by End user, and by Region - Global Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The laboratory balances and scales market size is estimated to be USD 1.5 billion in 2021 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period 2022-2029.

The technological improvements in laboratory & balances & scales, rising public awareness of the need for strict food safety regulations, and development of pharma-biotech companies' research pipelines are projected to drive the market growth in near future. However, availability of less substitutes among end user are expected to restrain the market growth.



By Product



Based on product, the market is segregated into analytical balances, bench scales, micro & ultra micro balances, counting scales, top loading/precision balances, compact scales, moisture balances, lab scales, portable/compact balances, lab balances, and others. In 2021, the lab balances segment accounted for the highest revenue share owing to the increasing research pipeline and improved regulatory compliance for product quality, which translate into more lab balances utilisation.



By End user



On the basis of end user, the market is divided into pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, and biotechnology products testing laboratories, food & beverages testing laboratories, research laboratories, and academic institutes, petroleum product testing laboratories, chemical and material testing laboratories, and other end users. In 2021, the pharmaceutical, cosmeceutical, and biotechnology products testing laboratories segment accounted for the highest revenue share due to the increasing research pipeline and improved regulatory compliance for product quality, which translate into more lab balances utilisation.



Regional Markets



In 2021, North America region accounted for the highest revenue in the laboratory balances and scales market and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to stringent regulatory guidance and extensive regulatory compliance for product quality among target end user industries, and the robust existence of multiple market players in the region.



Competitor Insights



Some of the key players operating in the laboratory balances and scales market are A&D Company, Ltd (Japan), Metler Toledo international, Inc. (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan), PCE Instruments (UK), Kern & Sohn GmbH (Germany), RADWAG Balances and Scales (Poland), Adam Equipment Co. (UK), Avery Weigh-Tronix, LLC (UK), Bonso Electronics International, Inc. (China), Essae Group (India), Gram Precision S.L (Spain), Humboldt Scientific, Inc. (US), Scientech, Inc. (US), and Danaher Corporation (US).



This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts of diverse segments including product and end user from 2021 to 2029.

Research Methodology



