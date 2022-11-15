Brand and Buzz Marketing Wins Gold Stevie Award in Thought Leadership

BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consulting firm Brand and Buzz Marketing has been named the winner in the thought leadership and brand management categories in Stevie® Awards for Women in Business -- the world's premier business awards for women executives, entrepreneurs, and the organizations they run. The firm won a gold in Thought Leadership campaign of the year - business product category and a bronze in Communications campaign of the year - brand management category.



B&BM’s approach to thought leadership and brand building is time tested and impactful, as validated by these awards. It specializes in positioning and transforming tech entrepreneurs and executives into thought leaders fast, especially women founders, whether they are preparing to raise funds, launch a company or get acquired.

“Winning these prestigious Stevie Awards bolsters our position on the global stage and spotlights our unique blend of thought leadership and brand building expertise,” said Parna Sarkar-Basu, founder and CEO, Brand and Buzz Marketing. “It also underscores our commitment in effectively building and boosting the founders’ brand and market credibility – all of which directly impacts their company’s bottom-line.”

B&BM developed these two programs for its client Onshape, a PTC Business. The thought leadership campaign -- Onshape: Powering the Digital Economy, which won gold, was designed to drive visibility for the brand and its executives. The second campaign, Building the Brand, was developed to create demand for Onshape, the pioneering Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for product developers.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business was complemented by the Women|Future Conference – where Sarkar-Basu was an invited speaker on the Taking a Seat at the Table panel. She is passionate about supporting entrepreneurs and women in tech and frequently speaks and moderates executive sessions at various conferences and tech events.

About Brand and Buzz Marketing

Consulting firm Brand and Buzz Marketing focusses on corporate marketing, branding and thought leadership. It specializes in building and boosting the reputation and market credibility of founders and executives, while transforming them into industry thought leaders. The firm provides a full range of services — designed to build, humanize and amplify brands — so businesses can stay competitive, meet market demands, raise funds or get acquired, fast. To learn more, please visit BrandAndBuzzMarketing.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.