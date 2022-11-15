Silicon Metal Market Size, Growth, Trend, Forecast Report (2022-2029) | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon metal market size is expected to grow monumentally during the forecast period. The demand for high-quality silicone chipsets from the electronic sector is expected to boost market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ presents this information in its report titled "Silicon Metal Market, 2022-2029."

Silicon metal is a soluble metalloid element used in the manufacturing of aluminum alloys, silicones & silanes, microchips, and solar cells. It possesses a brown amorphous shape, dark crystalline shape, and allotropic shapes. It is used extensively in the production of semiconductor chipsets in consumer electronics. It is used to produce chipsets for smartphones, DRAM, flash memories, CPUs, and others.

The adoption of digitization and advanced equipment by several organizations is expected to boost demand for silicon metal. Rapid digitization and increasing demand for advanced chipsets from automotive, aerospace, defense, and consumer electronics are expected to boost market growth during the upcoming years.

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Base Year 2021 Historical Data 2018-2020 Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the Rest of the World Segments Covered By Type, End-user and Regional Insights Silicon Metal Industry Growth Drivers Rising Demand for High-Grade Silicon from the Electronics Industry to Fuel Market Growth Huge Consumption of the Silicone from China to Foster Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Drivers and Restraints

Increasing Adoption of the Silicon from Electronics Sector to Boost Market Growth

Silicon metal is used extensively for the production of silicon chipsets in smart electronics. The rising demand for silicon chipsets from several manufacturers is expected to fuel the demand for silicon metal. Rapid 5G infrastructure development and increasing demand for high-speed internet devices are expected to boost demand for the product.

The silicon boosts performance and improves thermal dissipation. The adoption of advanced smart devices is expected to boost the demand for the product from several OEM smartphone manufacturers. Rising smartphone sales and the presence of advanced digital infrastructure are expected to drive the silicon metal market growth. However, high production costs are expected to hamper the market's progress in the upcoming years.

List of Key Players Profiled in the Silicon Metal Market Report

Ferroglobe Plc

Dow DuPont

Elkem ASA

RIMA Group

Rusal

LIASA

Wacker Chemie AG

Regional Insights

Presence of Silicone Manufacturing and large Aluminum Core to Fuel Market Growth in the Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the silicon metal market share because of the presence of a large silicon manufacturing and large aluminum core in China. Furthermore, huge consumption from China is expected to foster the product's demand. Additionally, the rising adoption of smartphones and advanced 5G infrastructure is expected to propel market growth.

North America is the second-largest shareholder because of the rising adoption of electric vehicles. The rising adoption of silicon metal in automotive navigation is expected to fuel market growth.

In Europe, the emergence of various silicon manufacturing hubs is expected to fuel silicon metal's demand. Additionally, the presence of a high-quality automotive manufacturing sector is expected to fuel market growth.

Competitive Landscape

Companies Invest in Research and Development to Enhance Brand Image

Prominent companies operating in the market invest heavily in research and development to improve their product quality and use better components. This strategy can enable companies to improve their brand image. Further, the adoption of technologically advanced production techniques enables companies to reduce costs, improve operational efficiency, improve product quality, improve their sales and enhance their annual revenues. Additionally, the examination of recent trends enables companies to undertake profitable ventures and enhance their market position.

Segments

By product type, the market is segmented into chemical-grade and metallurgy-grade. Based on application, it is classified into stainless steel, solar panels, semiconductors, aluminum alloys, and others. Geographically it is clubbed into Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Highlights of the Report

The report highlights the leading segments and the latest trends.

It comprehensively discusses the impact of COVID-19 and the driving and restraining factors.

Examines regional insights and strategies devised by the prominent companies operating in the market.

Impact of COVID-19

Halt on production Activities to Negatively Affect Industry Growth Globally

This market is expected to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic because of the halt on manufacturing activities. The sudden spike in COVID-19 patients has provoked governments to impose stringent government regulations. Restrictions placed on production, transport, and travel lead to raw material shortage and lack of supply chain.

However, the adoption of reduced capacities and advanced production machinery by manufacturers is expected to enhance their annual revenues. Furthermore, the adoption of sanitization is expected to foster the market during the pandemic.

