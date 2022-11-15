Global Mycoplasma Testing Market Report 2022 to 2030: Increasing Need for Mycoplasma Quality Control for Cell Substrates and Biopharmaceuticals Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mycoplasma Testing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Product (Instruments, Kit & Reagents), by Technology (PCR, ELISA), by Application (Cell Line Testing, Virus Testing), by End Use, Region and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mycoplasma testing market size is expected to reach USD 2.2 billion by 2030. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2% from 2022 to 2030.

The major factors driving the expansion of market includes growing demand for mycoplasma testing in biomanufacturing, emerging economies, and growing pharmaceutical outsourcing. Additionally, the market's overall growth is driven by rising cell-line contamination and innovation & research in biological sciences.



Growing number of government initiatives to support pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies is also driving the market growth. The U.S. FDA proposed to remove a test for detecting mycoplasma within in vitro living cell cultures, as it can help identify only a single test method.

These changes in biologics regulations are anticipated to improve specificity and sensitivity in mycoplasma detection tests, leading to introduction of new technologies in the industry. This is expected to create immense opportunities for key players in new product development.



The rates of M. pneumoniae positivity sharply decreased during the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak at the end of 2019. This was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's stringent regulations, which successfully stopped the spread of M. pneumonia. However, it is anticipated that M. pneumonia will expand even more throughout the research period following the relaxation of COVID-19 limits, which will have a positive impact on the mycoplasma testing market's growth.



Increasing investments in R&D have contributed significantly to the market's revenue growth. With rising healthcare expenditure, research activities in the life sciences industry are increasing significantly. The adoption of new technologies for drug discovery & development and innovations in cell culture technologies are driving the demand for mycoplasma tests. The high risk of cell culture contamination remains the primary factor expected to drive the mycoplasma testing market over the forecast period



Mycoplasma is estimated to contaminate around 15%-35% of all continuous cell cultures around the world. Out of over 190 known species of mycoplasma, only eight species are responsible for more than 95% of cell culture contamination. Poor cultural practices, aerosols, dust, and cross-contamination as a result of faulty or broken laminar flow are some of the factors responsible for an increase in the number of cell culture contamination events. Such factors are likely to drive the market demand for mycoplasma testing solutions.



Mycoplasma Testing Market Report Highlights

By product, kits and reagents dominated the market, and are anticipated to exhibit the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, due to their widespread use in mycoplasma testing

By technology, the polymerase chain reaction segment held a larger share in 2021 which can be attributed to the technology's ability to give quick and precise findings

Ease of conducting the procedure and rapid detection are some of the major advantages offered by the PCR method

By application, the cell line testing segment held a larger share in 2021. the increasing risk of cell line contamination

Mycoplasma contamination can cause alterations in cell culture metabolites and lead to development of toxins. This increases the importance of cell line testing and authentication in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries

North America held the larger share in 2021. This is mostly attributed to the presence of significant market participants, as well as rising R&D spending and federal assistance

In Asia Pacific, the market is expected to grow at the highest rate in a projected time period driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of target diseases with an aging population, rising awareness and others

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary



Chapter 3 Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1 Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2 Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2.1 Key Opportunities Prioritized, By Product

3.2.2 Key Opportunities Prioritized, By Technology

3.2.3 Key Opportunities Prioritized, By Application

3.2.4 Key Opportunities Prioritized, By End-Use

3.3 Market Dynamics

3.3.1 Market Driver Analysis

3.3.1.1 Increasing R&D Investments In Life Sciences

3.3.1.2 Rising Government Support For Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Industries

3.3.1.3 Rising Cell Culture Contamination

3.3.1.4 Growing Demand For The Introduction Of Effective Treatment Of Life-Threatening Diseases

3.3.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.3.2.1 High Cost Of Research In Cell Biology

3.3.2.2 Slow Rate Of Mycoplasma Growth

3.3.3 Industry Challenges

3.3.3.1 Possibility of false-negative results

3.3.4 Market Opportunity Analysis

3.3.4.1 Increasing Need For Mycoplasma Quality Control For Cell Substrates And Biopharmaceuticals

3.4 Mycoplasma Testing: Market Analysis Tools

3.4.1 Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.4.2 Mycoplasma Testing - Swot Analysis, By Factor (Political & Legal, Economic And Technological)

3.4.3 Major Deals & Strategic Alliances Analysis

3.4.4 Market Entry Strategies

3.5 Covid-19 Impact Analysis



Chapter 4 Product Business Analysis

4.1 Mycoplasma Testing Market-Product Movement Analysis

4.2 Instruments

4.2.1 Global Instruments Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3 Kits & Reagents

4.3.1 Global Kits & Reagents Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2 PCR Assays

4.3.2.1 Global PCR Assays Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3 Nucleic Acid Detection Kits

4.3.3.1 Global Nucleic Acid Detection Kits Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.4 Stains

4.3.4.1 Global Stains Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.5 Elimination Kits

4.3.5.1 Global Elimination Kits Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.6 Standards & Controls

4.3.6.1 Global Standards & Controls Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.7 Others

4.3.7.1 Global Other Kits & Reagents Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.4 Services

4.4.1 Global Services Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Technology Business Analysis

5.1 Mycoplasma Testing Market-Technology Movement Analysis

5.2 PCR

5.2.1 Global PCR Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3 Elisa

5.3.1 Global Elisa Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4 Direct Assays

5.4.1 Global Direct Assays Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.5 Indirect Assays

5.5.1 Global Indirect Assays Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.6 Microbial Culture Techniques

5.6.1 Global Microbial Culture Techniques Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.7 Enzymatic Methods

5.7.1 Global Enzymatic Methods Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 6 Application Business Analysis

6.1 Mycoplasma Testing Market-Application Movement Analysis

6.2 Cell Line Testing

6.2.1 Global Cell Line Testing Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3 Virus Testing

6.3.1 Global Virus Testing Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4 End-Of-Production Cell Testing

6.4.1 Global End-Of-Production Cell Testing Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Global Other Applications Market, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 7 End-Use Business Analysis

7.1 Mycoplasma Testing Market-End-Use Movement Analysis

7.2 Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.2.1 Global Mycoplasma Testing Market For Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.3 Cell Banks

7.3.1 Global Mycoplasma Testing Market For Cell Banks, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.4 Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

7.4.1 Global Mycoplasma Testing Market For Contract Research Organizations (CROS), 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.5 Academic & Research Institutes

7.5.1 Global Mycoplasma Testing Market For Academic & Research Institutes, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)

7.6 Others

7.6.1 Global Mycoplasma Testing Market For Other End-Use, 2018 - 2030 (USD Million)



Chapter 8 Regional Business Analysis



Chapter 9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, By Key Market Participants

9.2 Company Categorization

9.3 Vendor Landscape

9.3.1 List Of Key Distributors And Channel Partners

9.3.2 Company Market Share Analysis

9.4 Public Companies

9.4.1 Company Market Position Analysis

9.5 Private Companies

9.5.1 List Of Key Emerging Companies

9.5.2 Company Market Position Analysis

9.6 Regional Network Map

9.7 Company Profiles

9.7.1 THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC, INC.

9.7.1.1 Company overview

9.7.1.2 Financial performance

9.7.1.3 Product benchmarking

9.7.1.4 Strategic initiatives

9.7.2 MERCK KGAA

9.7.2.1 Company overview

9.7.2.2 Millipore Sigma

9.7.2.2.1 Company overview

9.7.2.3 Financial performance

9.7.2.4 Product benchmarking

9.7.2.5 Strategic initiatives

9.7.3 LONZA GROUP AG

9.7.3.1 Company overview

9.7.3.2 Financial performance

9.7.3.3 Product benchmarking

9.7.3.4 Strategic Initiatives

9.7.4 CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL, INC.

9.7.4.1 Company overview

9.7.4.2 Financial performance

9.7.4.3 Product benchmarking

9.7.4.4 Strategic initiatives

9.7.5 PROMOCELL GMBH

9.7.5.1 Company overview

9.7.5.2 Product benchmarking

9.7.6 AMERICAN TYPE CULTURE COLLECTION

9.7.6.1 Company overview

9.7.6.2 Product benchmarking

9.7.6.3 Strategic initiatives

9.7.7 ASAHI KASEI MEDICAL CO., LTD.

9.7.7.1 Company overview

9.7.7.2 Bionique Testing Laboratories LLC

9.7.7.2.1 Company overview

9.7.7.2.2 Product benchmarking

9.7.7.2.3 Strategic initiatives

9.7.8 SARTORIUS AG

9.7.8.1 Company overview

9.7.8.2 Financial Performance

9.7.8.3 Product benchmarking

9.7.8.4 Strategic initiatives

9.7.9 INVIVOGEN

9.7.9.1 Company overview

9.7.9.2 Product benchmarking

9.7.10 EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

9.7.10.1 Company overview

9.7.10.2 Financial Performance

9.7.10.3 Product benchmarking

9.7.10.4 Strategic initiatives

