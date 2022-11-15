Velcan Holdings: Share buyback program - weekly statement







Luxembourg, 15th November 2022

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 29th June 2021

Implemented upon the decision of the Board of Directors dated 29th July 2022,

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 8th NOVEMBER 2022 TO 14th NOVEMBER 2022

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 08/11/2022 100 9.95 995 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 09/11/2022 1 000 10.5 10 500 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 10/11/2022 250 10.2 2 550 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 11/11/2022 383 11.15 4 273 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 14/11/2022 50 11.08 554 € Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 1 783 - 18 872 € - -

Repurchase programme’s full description dated 1st August 2022 is available on Velcan Holdings’ website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu







Attachment