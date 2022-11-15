Epazz Metaverse On-site Remote Assist Product Scores New Sales Contracts in Germany

CHICAGO, IL, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz Inc. (OTC Pink: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that its On-site Remote Assist (OSRA) product accrued new contracts in SmartHK Trade Fair in Germany.

Epazz Metaverse with OSRA integration scores several new client contracts as product demonstrations on how the technology works impress investors present in the audience.

TillerStack field management software, a member of Epazz Holdings, presents the On-Site-Remote Assist product at the SmartHK-belektro Trade Fair, happening on November 8 to 11, 2022, in Berlin, Germany. Belektro focuses on electrical engineering, electronics, and light, collaborating with SmartHK, which highlights intelligent building technology.

The OSRA product combined with Epazz's Metaverse Technology allows remote technicians to conduct on-site video calls and bring in machine experts via remote assistance, creating live quality inspections, video tutorials, proof of work, and reports.

Using the On-site Remote Assist (OSRA) integrated with TillerStack field management software coupled with the smart data glasses, field workers can perform their tasks with the help of a real-time video stream between remote technicians and back-end experts. The technology enables access to automated expert mapping, company-specific configuration, and local and distributed knowledge objects.

Epazz Founder, Director, and CEO Dr. Shaun Passley commented: "OSRA is a game changer in the service industry, especially in field services companies."

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com )

Epazz Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real time through virtual reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to be fully integrated into the Metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse.

SAFE HARBOR

The "Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking languages, such as "may"; "expect"; "intend"; "estimate"; "anticipate"; "believe"; "continue"; the negative thereof, or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements. It has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.'s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com , including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC Markets filings, which contain general business information about the company's operations, results of its operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact

For more information, please contact

Investor Relations

investors@epazz.net

312-955-8161

https://www.epazz.com

Attachment