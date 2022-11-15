Acres Partners with Land Broker Co-op to Make Thousands of Land Listings More Available

Fayetteville, Ark., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Acres, a land analysis platform that provides access to comprehensive data for 150 million U.S. parcels, has announced a partnership with Land Broker Co-op. Founded in 2018 by brokers and agents, Land Broker Co-op’s LandBrokerMLS.com is the only broker-agent owned listing website in the rural real estate industry. Through this collaboration, Land Broker Co-op will provide thousands of listings through Acres’ “Land For Sale” layer to enable broader visibility to land buyer and seller audiences. This partnership highlights Acres’ goal of making buying and selling land common, transparent and easy.

Acres, launched in October 2022, provides users with a simple and intuitive analysis of the most important features that impact the value of a given land parcel. Users can quickly view 10+ layers of insights, including public owner information, soil data, crop history, historical satellite imagery, vegetation index, elevation and more. Information is sourced and aggregated from public and private databases and satellite imagery into one easy to use platform for desktop and mobile.

The partnership between Acres and Land Broker Co-op marks an important moment in land transactions to support a more efficient and transparent marketplace. Acres is working to empower land brokers and agents with better data, land insights and mapping capabilities, resulting in a modern approach to land transactions and marketing.

“We resonate deeply with the work that Land Broker Co-op is doing to empower land professionals and believe that this partnership is a recognizable advancement in land marketing,” says Alex Czechowski, Senior Product Manager of Acres. “We are proud to syndicate Land Broker Co-op’s listings on our platform and to help bring their brokers more data, insights and exposure through Acres’ advanced technology and innovative approach to buying and selling land.”

“The Land Broker Co-op is pleased to work with Acres, building upon the resources available to Co-op Members and land professionals. The Acres platform increases visibility of Co-op Member listings and delivers additional valuable land data,” said Dan Hatfield, Owner/Broker at Hatfield Realty, Inc., and a Land Broker Co-op Member Owner.

Land Broker Co-op listings are available on the “Land for Sale” layer of the Acres platform. To view all listings, create a free account at Acres.co.

About Acres: Acres is an advanced land analysis tool that makes it easy to find and value land with confidence. You can easily view 10+ layers of land data for millions of U.S. parcels, like comp sales, soil maps, crop history and more. Plus, you can claim your land to create custom maps, upload photos and share reports in just a few clicks. Visit acres.co to create a free account.

About Land Broker Co-op: The Land Broker Co-op was established by land professionals concerned about the future of their industry. The Co-op’s LANDBrokerMLS.com and LAND Broker magazine are industry leading marketing platforms providing buyers and sellers with trusted information about land for sale and rural lifestyles. LANDBrokerMLS.com is the only land website that’s owned and controlled by land brokers and agents throughout the country. Operating as a true cooperative, the Co-op enables all rural real estate professionals to take control of relationships with land buyers and sellers, all associated listings and data, and control ever increasing advertising costs. Every broker, agent, or appraiser who joins shares equal ownership and holds a unique voice and enjoys additional benefits resulting from group buying power.

