Quantum Workplace Named Top 25 Work Tech Vendor by Inspiring Workplaces

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum Workplace, a leading employee success platform, as well as the leader in data collection for the nationally recognized Best Places to Work Programs, was recognized as a Top 25 Work Tech Vendor in the inaugural 2022 Inspiring Workplaces Work Tech Awards in partnership with The Starr Conspiracy.

"We're proud to be recognized, not only as a top work tech vendor globally but also for showing that our strategy to drive employee success leads to business success," Quantum Workplace CEO Greg Harris said. "Our method works, and we know that because we practice what we preach and deliver a great employee experience internally. Because of that, we're able to share our knowledge with our customers, propelling them to employers of choice and helping us achieve our mission to make work better every day."

The Inspiring Workplaces Work Tech Awards recognize HR technology vendors for delivering outstanding products to support organizations and their people. As part of the award application process, each vendor completed a six-part submission showing the impact on their own people, customers, and purpose.

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, a human resources technology provider, equips workplaces with the smartest talent solutions so that they can grow and succeed. Nearly 20 years ago, the Company pioneered some of the earliest employee engagement and performance software and has since partnered with thousands of organizations to drive employee, team and business success.

To learn more, visit www.quantumworkplace.com

About Inspiring Workplaces - change the world

Inspiring Workplaces is the result of the merger of the Employee Engagement Awards and the Employee Engagement Alliance. It is headquartered in the UK and operates in North America, Africa and Australasia. Full information on The Inspiring Workplaces Awards can be seen here https://www.inspiring-workplaces.com/awards/

About The Starr Conspiracy

You're busy creating the future of work. You don't have time to teach an agency what you do. At The Starr Conspiracy, your work is our business. Brand or demand. Traction or scale. We accelerate results. Find out how at thestarrconspiracy.com.

