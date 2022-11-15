SpringServe Reports Growing Momentum, Driven by Increased CTV Ad Spend and Strong Marketplace Demand

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpringServe, the leading independent ad serving platform, announced growing momentum in 2022, driven primarily by increased ad spend on CTV. SpringServe’s technical capabilities and relationships with premium publishers have been met with strong demand in the marketplace, and propelled ad serving impressions beyond 100 billion in the first three quarters of 2022 alone.



According to Magna Global, CTV ad spend is expected to grow an additional 22% in 2022 to $6.3 billion. SpringServe’s platform empowers publishers with tools to keep abreast of the changing CTV and OLV landscape as ad spend growth accelerates.

SpringServe added 45 new clients in the first three quarters of 2022 and saw over 80% growth in ads served during the same timeframe. SpringServe currently works with a wide range of clients globally, including Plex, Scripps, and The Weather Channel TV App, offering these companies an independent ad serving platform that operates with the flexibility they require.

“Our relationship with SpringServe is an important part of our CTV advertising strategy,” said Tom Sly, VP of enterprise strategy at The E.W. Scripps Company. "As the CTV landscape becomes more complex, it’s important for us to have a trusted technology provider that enables us to strike the right balance between monetization and the user experience. The SpringServe team understands the many facets of CTV advertising, and we can rely on their expertise to help grow our business without compromising transparency.”

“Today’s streaming media owners need software and solutions that evolve as quickly as they do, particularly in the fast changing digital landscape,” said Joe Hirsch, General Manager of SpringServe. “SpringServe’s advanced ad serving and inventory management technology enables our clients to optimize yield and performance more effectively, while also preserving the user experience, and I look forward to bringing this toolkit to more publishers as we continue to grow.”

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising.

