Fillogic to Assist Century 21 Stores With Its Spring 2023 Relaunch

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fillogic, the leading platform for local market logistics, is excited to announce that it has partnered with Century 21 on the upcoming Spring 2023 relaunch of its iconic brand. Fillogic will assist the retailer with e-commerce and store-based fulfillment, reverse logistics/returns, forward-staging inventory, and final-mile delivery.

"As New Yorkers, we are not only excited to see Century 21 returning to its flagship location, but we are honored to be a part of their resurgence," said Bill Thayer, CEO of Fillogic. "Through the partnership, we'll help ensure that Century 21 is able to meet the modern customer's expectations from two-day delivery and in-store merchandise pickup to easy returns of online purchases and more."

"We are very happy to be working with the Fillogic team for many reasons. They are helping us relaunch the Century 21 brand with store and e-commerce fulfillment, returns and inventory management services as well as e-commerce delivery, which enables us to meet the needs of today's consumer," said Raymond Gindi, CEO of Century 21. "Plus, it reunites us with a number of our former colleagues whom we know will get the job done up to or exceeding our expectations."

In conjunction with this partnership, Fillogic will use one of its micrologistics hubs, converted from an underutilized retail space, to service Century 21. This location, managed and operated by Fillogic personnel, will help Century 21 locations forward-stage inventory, provide merchandise pickup/delivery, offer store-based and e-commerce order fulfillment, and deliver to the end buyer. Through this hub, Fillogic unlocks the middle mile, where customers live, shop, and interact and provides Century 21 with a more efficient, cost-effective, and sustainable logistics model.

About Fillogic

Fillogic is an NYC-based technology company dedicated to maximizing efficiencies for retailers and transportation networks via mall-based micrologistics hubs. It is an experienced team of retail and logistics professionals, technologists, serial entrepreneurs, and creative problem solvers with more than 160 years of combined experience. Fillogic is driven by a mission to help our partners decipher the writing on the wall as technology continues to rapidly transform the retail landscape. For more information, please visit www.fillogic.com.

About Century 21 Stores:

Century 21 Stores, an NYC icon for more than 60 years, is legendary for its exceptional offering of designer brands at amazing prices. The brand will continue to be run by the Gindi family and regain its position as the leader in high-end, off-price fashion retail both in the U.S. and through international expansion.

