Good Gaming Inc. To Launch MicroBuddies™ Swarm Defense To Expand Cross Platform Integration For MicroBuddies™ World Experience in Roblox

Kennett Square, PA, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Good Gaming, Inc. (OTCQB: GMER) (the "Company"), an innovative brand creating unique interactive entertainment experiences across the gaming segment since 2008, today announced its plan to launch MicroBuddies™ Swarm Defense to expand the cross-platform integration for its popular MicroBuddies™ World Experience in Roblox. The new game will offer skilled players diversification within the Company's MicroBuddies™ metaverse.

MicroBuddies™ Swarm Defense offers a first look into the dark back story of three humans who stood alone in a top-secret lab with impossible odds against the original MicroBuddies™, who started life as menacing bloodthirsty creatures.

Swarm Defense promises to deliver an immense interactive three-player co-op game where players work together to combat the Microbuddy Hoard in a battle for dominion over the Lab where MicroBuddies™ were first discovered, and where all that stands between the enslavement and domination of Earth are a Scientist, an Engineer, and a Soldier. Each character will have its own unique abilities, weapons, and mission. Players will solve puzzles that will increase in difficulty as the game progresses while facing a never-ending hoard of bloodthirsty MicroBuddies™ in fast-paced combat. The game will feature individual character and team leaderboards with a substantial number of unique character-specific items and achievements.

MicroBuddies™ Swarm Defense will finally give fans of MicroBuddies™ a chance to experience a section of the back story and have fun developing strategies to eliminate the original hostile Microbuddies to advance to the next challenging round. The game promises to deliver many twists and turns as players progress, so be ready for anything, and we mean anything!

Players will be able to access MicroBuddies™ Swarm Defense through a transporter portal in the central lobby of the newly relaunched MicroBuddies™ World Experience in Roblox. The MicroBuddies™ in-experience store will allow players to purchase upgrades, boosters, and possibly win unique and rare items.

David Sterling, COO of Good Gaming, stated, "We are very pleased to announce our intent to launch what promises to be a highly strategic, fast-paced, and challenging co-op game loaded with exciting surprises as players dare to enter the dark origin story of the MicroBuddies™. MicroBuddies™ Swarm Defense connects our cross-platform experiences together by introducing key story elements that form the foundation of MicroBuddies™ Metaverse or "Buddyverse." Our cross-platform diversification promises to deliver the multiple revenue streams we are looking for while increasing our brand awareness as we look to enhance and increase our marketing efforts going into 2023".

MicroBuddies™ Swarm Defense has an anticipated launch date of the first quarter of 2023

MicroBuddies ™ World can be found on Roblox at: https://www.roblox.com/games/11464702178/MicroBuddies-World-Arcade-Lobby

About Good Gaming, Inc.

Good Gaming is an interactive entertainment company leading the evolution of gaming from traditional gaming to creating digital playgrounds across a vast array of interconnected platforms. Founded in 2008, Good Gaming has continued to enable a strong sense of community, place, and purpose within our interactive experiences. Good Gaming believes its communities and experiences will redefine the digital collectibles space and be pivotal in the transition and perception of ownership of digital goods.

For more information about Good Gaming, please visit our website: https://www.good-gaming.com

For more information about MicroBuddies ™, please visit: https://microbuddies.io/

About Roblox

Roblox is one of the world's most popular platforms for shared immersive experiences, with over 50 million daily active users amassing 30.6 billion hours of gameplay and over $1 Billion spent on virtual goods spanning over 180 countries since its inception in 2008. You can play Roblox virtually anywhere, from an Xbox to a cell phone, laptop, tablet, or PC. Users can also dip in and out of different virtual worlds as they share experiences with their friends. Roblox is a free user-generated content platform that spans a myriad of genres and titles, all created by its community of over 10.5 million active creators and developers.

Safe Harbor: This release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements appear in a number of places in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of Good Gaming Inc., its directors or its officers with respect to, among other things: (i) financing plans; (ii) trends affecting its financial condition or results of operations; (iii) growth strategy and operating strategy. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Good Gaming Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Good Gaming, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those set forth as "Risk Factors" in such filings.

