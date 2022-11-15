Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media and Dynamite Entertainment Unleash PAWSome New Activity Book Based on Beloved Powerhouse Preschool Property PAW Patrol®

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GROM) Curiosity Ink Media announced today that its first activity book based on the wildly popular PAW Patrol® preschool franchise, PAWsome PUPpets!, will debut in the new year, hitting bookshelves everywhere in January 2023. The softcover activity book, brimming with colorful pages featuring the popular team of brave rescue pups, produced and packaged by Curiosity Books, will be published with Dynamite Entertainment as part of an ongoing partnership to bring both licensed properties and original stories to readers of all ages. The book release was announced jointly by Darren Marks, Chairman and CEO of Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. and Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. Investor relations information on Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is available at https://investors.gromsocial.com.



PAWsome PUPpets! contains 48 full color pages, which enable preschoolers to create their own PAW Patrol® puppets with step-by-step illustrated instructions that guide them through the "paws on" process. The puppets are created using age-appropriate and easily accessible materials and tools, requiring only limited assistance from adults. The book comes with punch-outs of the signature characters' facial features and accessories, as well as templates for tracing, helping kids of all ages bring their favorites to life

“We and our publishing partners at Dynamite are thrilled to be in business with Spin Master Entertainment, a true global leader in multiplatform children’s entertainment.” explains Marks. “PAW Patrol® has grown into a preschool phenomenon adored by kids around the world, and we anticipate that PAWsome PUPpets will continue to build on that incredible momentum.”

PAWsome PUPpets! also includes tips on how to then use the puppets for fun performances, how to build a simple puppet theater, and even mini-scripts that the youngest PAW Patrol fans can act out. PAW Patrol® is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and currently airs on Nickelodeon.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry. For more information, please visit https://curiosityinkmedia.com/.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit https://gromsocial.com.

About Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite was founded in 2004 and is home to several best-selling comic book titles and properties, including The Boys, The Shadow, Red Sonja, Warlord of Mars, Bionic Man, A Game of Thrones, and more. Dynamite owns and controls an extensive library with over 3,000 characters (which includes the Harris Comics and Chaos Comics properties), such as Vampirella, Pantha, Evil Ernie and Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt. In addition to their critically-acclaimed titles and bestselling comics, Dynamite works with some of the most high-profile creators in comics and entertainment, including Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Leah Moore, Kevin Smith, David Walker, Vita Ayala, Danny Lore, Neil Gaiman, Garth Ennis and a host of up-and-coming new talent. Dynamite is consistently ranked in the upper tiers of comic book publishers and several of their titles - including Alex Ross and Jim Krueger's Project Superpowers - have debuted in the Top Ten lists produced by Diamond Comics Distributors. In 2005, Diamond awarded the company a GEM award for Best New Publisher and another GEM in 2006 for Comics Publisher of the Year (under 5%) and again in 2011. The company has also been nominated for and won several industry awards, including the prestigious Harvey and Eisner Awards.

