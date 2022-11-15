LiquidityBook Launches LBX Portal, New OEMS Partnership Model Emphasizing Workflow Efficiencies for Both Sell Side and Buy Side

New York, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native trading solutions for the buy and sell sides, today announced the launch of LBX Portal, a breakthrough SaaS-based solution that promises new levels of efficiency, transparency and speed for market participants. LBX Portal presents clear, preconfigured solutions appropriate for different client needs and enables sell-side firms to deliver a wide range of OEMS capabilities to their clients while streamlining their own workflows.

Through LBX Portal, sell-side firms are empowered to offer their clients an institutional-grade, turnkey system that is ready to use out-of-the-box for any client, and which can scale up to run the most complex firms in the world – and anywhere in between. Buy-side firms working with LBX Portal partners gain access to a transparent, flexible system with clear, straightforward paths to upgrade as their needs evolve.

Like LiquidityBook’s other solutions, LBX Portal enables efficiency at every step, with market data included out of the box and other market data sources – as well as a full range of third-party and custom functions – available via API integration. Real-time market data is delivered by FactSet, an industry-leading global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services. LBX Portal users access FactSet-controlled market data to make informed trading decisions based on global streaming prices with robust depth of book.

“Broker-dealers and outsourced trading providers face several operational and structural challenges in the pursuit of differentiated client service, including the need to update manual processes and manage monolithic systems with opaque upgrade paths,” said Shawn Samuel, CTO of LiquidityBook. “LBX Portal is designed to eliminate these inefficiencies, enabling sell-side firms to manage their entire client roster through a single point of access, whether that is the LBX front end or another system.”

Through this innovative partnership model, broker-dealers and outsourced trading firms can eliminate the friction that comes with managing multiple client OEMS logins, or otherwise contending with disparate workflows. Whether as their new front end or as middleware to consolidate client feeds into an incumbent OEMS, these firms can tap LBX Portal to easily equip their clients with a wide range of trade management capabilities, including flexible options for order entry, allocations, compliance and more. Furthermore, LBX Portal partners are able to have as much access to their clients’ systems as they need.

LBX Portal is currently live at CAPIS and Jones Trading, as well as a number of other firms. Multiple leading US institutional customers – on both the buy side and sell side – are benefiting from the offering’s flexible capabilities for both internal and external distribution, and LiquidityBook has begun the process of rolling out the partnership model to a number of additional firms.

“In today’s fast-moving markets, firms can no longer afford to be tethered to systems with rigid, limited functionality,” added LiquidityBook COO Sayant Chatterjee. “With our battle-tested technology, equipped to handle nearly any capital markets workflow, it’s no surprise that an increasing number of brokers and outsourced trading firms continue to choose the LiquidityBook framework to solve their complex workflow and operational challenges.”

This launch comes at a pivotal time for LiquidityBook, which has worked to expand and enhance its suite of offerings in recent months, including via enhancements to its API capabilities as well as strategic agreements with Clearwater Analytics and S3 Partners. The firm has also bolstered its ranks in the past year with a considerable number of senior hires, including several core additions to its growing sell-side team.

About LiquidityBook

LiquidityBook is a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions and is trusted by many of the industry’s largest and most sophisticated firms. The LiquidityBook platform is easily configurable and enhanced daily with client requests, giving these firms peace of mind that their trading platform will adapt and scale as they grow. A disruptive force in the market for over 15 years, the founder-led LiquidityBook backs their platform with unparalleled support and employs a client-centric business model with no hidden fees. For more information, please visit www.liquiditybook.com or contact sales@liquiditybook.com