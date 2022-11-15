BioVie to Present Data from Investigator-Sponsored Exploratory Biomarker and Imaging Trial of NE3107 for the Treatment of Alzheimer's Disease at CTAD Annual Meeting

CARSON CITY, Nev., Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioVie Inc., (NASDAQ: BIVI) (“BioVie” or the “Company”) a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease, today announced that three abstracts highlighting results of its Phase 2, open-label study of NE3107 in patients with Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) were accepted for presentation at the 2022 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer’s Disease (CTAD) Annual Meeting, to be held November 29-December 2, 2022 in San Francisco, CA.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Neuroimaging Data from a Phase 2, open-label Study of NE3107 in Patients with Cognitive Decline Due to Degenerative Dementias; Kaya Jordan, et al

Friday, December 2 at 11:15am PT

Poster Presentations:

PO95 Biomarker Assessments from a Phase 2, open-label Study of NE3107 in Patients with Cognitive Decline Due to Degenerative Dementias; Jonathan Haroon, et al

Thursday, December 1 8:00am-6:00pm PT

PO34 Clinical Outcomes from a Phase 2, open-label Study of NE3107 in Patients with Cognitive Decline Due to Degenerative Dementias; Elisabeth Rindner, et al

Tuesday, November 29 at 4:00pm PT to Wednesday November 30 at 6:00pm PT

Details of the presented data and conclusions will be announced once the presentations are made public at the conference.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative therapies to overcome unmet medical needs in chronic debilitating conditions. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company’s drug candidate NE3107 inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFkB (e.g., TNF signaling) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is conducting a potentially pivotal Phase 3 randomized, double blind, placebo controlled, parallel group, multicenter study to evaluate NE3107 in patients who have mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (NCT04669028) and is targeting primary completion in mid-2023. An estimated six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer’s. A Phase 2 study of NE3107 in Parkinson’s disease (NCT05083260) is fully enrolled and expects to have topline data readout in December 2022. In liver disease, the Company’s Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated in a US Phase 2b study for the treatment of refractory ascites due to liver cirrhosis with top-line results anticipated in mid-2023. BIV201 is administered as a patent-pending liquid formulation. The active agent is approved in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis but is not available in the US or Japan. For more information, visit http://www.bioviepharma.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "expect," "look forward to," "anticipate" "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "will," "project" or words of similar meaning. Although BioVie Inc. believes such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to the Company's ability to successfully raise sufficient capital on reasonable terms or at all, available cash on hand and contractual and statutory limitations that could impair our ability to pay future dividends, our ability to complete our pre-clinical or clinical studies and to obtain approval for our product candidates, to successfully defend potential future litigation, changes in local or national economic conditions as well as various additional risks, many of which are now unknown and generally out of the Company's control, and which are detailed from time to time in reports filed by the Company with the SEC, including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, reports on Form 8-K and annual reports on Form 10-K. BioVie Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law.

