Odyssey Health, Inc. Schedules Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Las Vegas, Nevada, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Health, Inc. (OTC: ODYY), f/k/a Odyssey Group International, Inc. (the "Company" or "Odyssey"), a medical technology company focused on developing unique, life-saving medical products, today announced it plans to hold the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of Odyssey Health, Inc. on January 12, 2023.

To be considered at the annual meeting, any stockholder proposals must be received at the principal executive offices of the Company, 2300 West Sahara Avenue, Suite 800 - #4012, Las Vegas, NV 89102, c/o the Corporate Secretary, by the close of business on Friday, November 25, 2022, and must comply with the procedures for stockholder proposals in the Company's bylaws. The Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement describing the business to be conducted at the annual meeting will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission after our Board of Directors has had the opportunity to review any stockholder proposals it may receive.

About Odyssey Health Inc. (formerly Odyssey Group International, Inc.)

Odyssey Health Inc. (OTC: ODYY) is a medical company with a focus in life-saving medical products and solutions. Odyssey's corporate mission is to create, acquire and develop distinct assets, intellectual property, and exceptional technologies that provide meaningful medical solutions. The Company is focused on areas that have an identified technological advantage, provide superior clinical utility, and have a substantial market opportunity. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.odysseyhealthinc.com

